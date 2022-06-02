Good morning Mannington!
Summer is arriving very quickly. Flowers are starting to show in many yards around the area. The trees have produced leaves that now all seem to have more foliage than normal. Our view of Pyles Avenue is now closed off for the summer. Many area residents have planted gardens and it will not be long until the early vegetables will be available.
That seem hard to believe, so let’s just enjoy the nice days of summer, even if it came a little early as the weather has been warmer this week, or a little late in September or October. Try to attend the many events that will be happening in Mannington during the summer and show your support for those who do the planning.
We want to wish all school children a safe and happy summer. School will be out in a few days and these young folks may forget to watch for you when they are around traffic, so drivers please watch for them. They will be so glad to be out for a few weeks and they may not think about safety. We will or soon will be having some very hot weather, so be careful if you are outside, do not become overheated. Remember to check on elderly neighbors or just anyone who may not be able to stay cool, they may need your help.
Hope everyone had a great weekend, as it is considered the beginning of summer. The first day of summer according to the calendar will be a about three weeks. Take care of each other this week, be careful and stay safe.
Winter Garden Park event
One of the first events of the summer to be held at “Winter Garden Park” on Water Street in Mannington will be Saturday, June 18 at 6 p.m. Mannington native William Matheny is looking forward to performing in his hometown. The evening will begin with The Fridley Brothers as special guests opening the show. This is another free event, that will bring guests to Mannington. Bring a lawn chair and just enjoy an evening of music and entertainment.
Congratulations graduates
Congratulations to all of the North Marion High graduates! Last Thursday night capped off a high school career like no other for the Class of 2022. There was so much illness with the pandemic, having to wear a mask everywhere, school was closed, there was virtual school to learn how to navigate, the worry about family and friends being ill and also loss of life either in their family or close friends. So, they did very well as they completed 2021-22 and everyone was looking toward graduation and making plans for the next step in life. So many were hoping for good weather for an outdoor ceremony. At the beginning of the week, it was thought that it would be indoors, but then the weatherman said rain later in the evening.
So, change of plans outside, everything will be outside. So much more room. Everyone begins to gather, yes, there is sunshine and clouds, but the rain will hold off until later. Then you feel the sprinkles, umbrellas up, then down. This continues until the start time of six o’clock and the opening. Shortly before the speakers begin it really started to rain and it rained lightly until just as the ceremony was coming to a close and the rain stopped. With all of the trials that this class had been through and the rain on their final day, we wish them good luck as they start the next step in life. They endured the rain, getting wet, having wet hair, they just sat in their seats as if that was what they were expecting. Yes, there were complaints, but not too bad. This group of young folks have learned to go with whatever happens. Their high school days have been lessons in life, and just work ahead. Congratulations again to the North Marion Class of 2022.
Also, congratulations to all graduates, even those going to elementary school, to middle school and those moving to high school and from college. We are proud of all no matter the level of achievement. To all others have a great summer and stay safe.
Alumni reunion
The Mannington Alumni Reunion is being planned for July 8-9 at Hough Park. The annual wiener roast will kick of the weekend on Friday evening with lots of visiting and renewing of friendships. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Classes will meet and visit during the day and there will be a session in the evening. There will be more details at a later date.
If you have not received a letter concerning the reunion, please contact your class secretary to let them know you are planning to attend. The cost is $25 per person. If you have questions or you do not know the name of your class secretary, please contact Margie at 304-986-1546 or Patty at 304-986-3039.
They are in need of volunteers and planners so please step up and help these folks with this event. It has not been held for a while and it will be great to get together again. Remember folks, that the Mannington Pool will not yet be available for use due to the renovations that are taking place. For those who will be visiting for this event, would you consider making a small donation to the renovation project?
Farmers Market
The Mannington Woman’s Club Farmers Market will be open each Saturday during the summer. Set up begins at 8 a.m. and the Market will open for business at 9 a.m. until noon. The market is set up in Trader’s Alley, behind the Elks Lodge building. This is the spring surprise event. There might be a good selection of fruits, spring vegetables, baked goods, eggs, crafts, home -made soaps and lotions, hand -made wooden items, garden or flower plants and more. If you are interested, or if you have questions, please contact Lora at 304-634-0942. They try to keep events happening for our town. Thank you to these ladies for doing all of the planning and work.
Mannington Fire Department celebration
Mark your calendar for June 25 and come to Hough Park to help the Mannington Fire Department celebrate 130 years of operation and caring for the Mannington and the surrounding area. They are here to help us from the smallest need to the largest and saving lives.
This will be a day of fun for the entire family. A day of food, fun and entertainment. The plans for the day begin with a parade of fire trucks at noon from Blackshere Elementary on Main Street, to Market and Buffalo Streets to the fairground and will park by the stage. Then the events at Hough Park will begin. There will be fun and games for everyone, food trucks with your favorite foods to purchase and craft vendors with many items for sale. This is a day to bring the youngsters who like fire trucks to see how these big trucks really work, also the adults that are still kids at heart and like fire trucks. There will also be food trucks, and many vendors to check out during the day. The firemen will also be doing demonstrations and battles. So, bring a lawn chair and plan to watch the firemen’s water games, Bucket Brigade and the Extraction Tools challenge games. Think about carrying an egg with the jaws of life. Admission and games are free and they just want to celebrate this anniversary and have an event for the community. This event gets under way at 11 a.m. with the lineup of trucks for the fireman’s parade at Blackshere Elementary beginning at noon and will run until 6 p.m. Come celebrate with them but also tell them how much we appreciate what they do for our community. Some folks are going to get wet!
Giant McCurysville Yard Sale
On June 4 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. there will be a Giant Yard Sale at the McCurdysville Community Building. It will be held indoor-outdoor, rain or shine. Tables for rent for $5 each. Food/snacks for sale during the sale. Proceeds benefit McCurdysville Community Building. For further details call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905. Thank you to everyone for your support of this project.
Father’s Day Raffle
The Mannington Fire Department is doing a Father’s Day raffle. They are selling raffle tickets for Father’s Day drawing of $300 gift card to Bass Pro Shop. Tickets are $1 each and can be purchased from any fire department member or any auxiliary member.
2022 Mannington Fair dates
The dates for the 2022 Mannington District Fair will be Aug. 8-13. The fair begins on Monday, Aug. 8 with the annual parade and the opening of the fair. There will be entertainment each evening, some on stage and others in the arena. So, plan to attend it is always a time for family and reunions. Mark your calendar and more information will be coming soon. It is time to begin thinking of entering the annual parade, helping by putting something on exhibit in the community building or just planning to attend.
Fairview Community Yard Sale
Saturday, June 11, Fairview hosts a Community Yard Sale. Get those closets, attics, basements, garages cleaned out. One person’s junk is another person’s treasure! Free setups in the town park or call the town hall at 304-449-1642 to have your location put on a town map.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and should be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.