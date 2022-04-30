With spring and summer knocking on our door, it’s easy to look forward to what’s to come.
In Marion County, we have so many exciting things happening from the start of Main Street Fairmont Downtown Markets to our Leadership Marion graduation, to the soon to be revealed Stars for the 2022 Dancing with the Stars to the Grand Openings & Ribbon Cuttings of Aldi, Apple Annie’s, A & K Clothing, new Diet Doc Fitness Lab, Inspired Vision, and the new City of Fairmont Fire Station on Morgantown Avenue.
Many businesses that opened or re-opened during COVID are now having their ribbon cuttings such as The Turn, Doc John’s, Spa Oasis and White’s Fine Jewelry. These are just a few of the positive things to come for Marion County. I have said numerous times, Marion County has so much to offer, and we are getting noticed.
Middletown Commons is moving rapidly in terms of new businesses and infrastructure. The paving has begun and it’s so much easier to get around the center. We know that the businesses there are going to thrive, and the residents of Marion County will make sure of that.
Downtown will soon begin their Hometown Markets and Palatine Park will be in full entertainment mode very soon. Fairs & festivals throughout the entire county will soon begin kicking it off with the Three Rivers Festival over Memorial Day weekend. So many fun, family activities and something for everyone.
Our Chamber has seen an increase in new memberships. We are extremely excited about that and feel humbled that NCWV businesses are believing in what we do in Marion County. Our programs and events have picked back up and we invite everyone to check them out via our website at www.marionchamber.com.
And speaking of upcoming events, each year Leadership Marion picks a project to raise funds and this year they have chosen the Bill Phillips Scholarship Fund. This fund was established to provide financial assistance to a Marion County high school graduate who participates in leadership development and community service organizations.
This year’s project is a special event called “A Night at the Races.” It will be held on May 7 at Brickside on the Green at Fairmont Field Club. Tickets are $30 per couple which includes a horse to run in one of the 10 races. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3iskCjg There is a limited supply left so if you are interested in attending, please visit the website ASAP.
I hope to see you at some of our special events in the coming months!
