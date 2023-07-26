Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying your summer, the time sure is passing fast.
I’ve had several folks ask me about information on Oaklawn Cemetery in Rivesville. A group of concerned citizens recently met at the Rivesville Community Building to discuss the deplorable condition of the cemetery. The meeting resulted in forming a board, and naming the following officers: President is Fritz Cutlip, Vice President is Lori Tennant, Secretary is Barbara Smith, Trustee’s are Nikki Conrad, Chris Naternacola, Sandy Osbourne and Tom Furgason.
The next meeting will be held August 21 at 7 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be mailed to P.O. BOX 6, Rivesville WV 26588
Don’t forget the Homecoming/reunion being held Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. Friday night is the weiner roast (bring a covered dish), this event will start at 4 p.m. Be sure and bring your chair. Saturday’s event will start at 11 a.m. and is being catered by Frank’s catering, once again bring your chair. If you haven’t made your reservation yet give Gary a call at 304-365-4053. This event is sponsored by the Rivesville School Foundation.
Do you have closets, garages, basements that need cleaned out? Well now’s the time to do it, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Rivesville will hold a townwide yard sale on Saturday, August 5. Please mark your home with signs or balloons so folks know how to get there. I’m not sure of the time. I’ll try to have that next week.
Mark your calendar for the Coach Ricky Suba Pasta Dinner, which will be held Sunday, August 6 from Noon- 6 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building. The cost of the meal is a $12 donation, and includes meatballs, homemade sauce, green beans, salad, bread and dessert. Tickets need to be pre-purchased, there will be limited extras available at the door. This event benefits the Coach Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship fund. If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, contact Crystal Suba Oliver via Facebook.
There will be a clothing giveaway on Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m.-Noon at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, 18 Darrah Lane, Fairview. Clothing will be available for men, woman and children. For more information call 304-449-1168.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a hot dog/bake sale on Saturday, August 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. If you have any questions, call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Highlawns United Methodist Church is now taking orders for $7 subs, which will be delivered Sept. 14. If interested call Donna Swann at 304-612-6743.
There will be a homecoming picnic at McCurdysville Community Building on August 12 from 1 p.m.-until. Bring a covered dish and get together with friends; meat and drinks will be provided. If you have any questions call 304-278-5905, 304-278-5469 or 304-278-7770.
Highland Avenue United Methodist Church will hold a baked steak dinner on Saturday, August 12. Dine in hours are 3-6 p.m. Take out hours are 2-6 p.m. call Tammy at 304-612-4900, Robert at 3041-363-8964 or Ron at 304-363-1778. Orders need to be placed by August 4.
There will be a backpack giveaway August 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or until backpacks run out at the Mannington Fairgrounds, no pre-registration is needed, will need school information and grade per child.
Do you have news you’d like to share? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
