Good morning Mannington!
This next week will be busy. Don’t forget to change your clock before you go to bed Saturday night because Sunday, March 14 Daylight Saving Time begins. It is time to spring forward. For those who celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, enjoy. The calendar states that spring begins on Saturday, March 20. The weather seems to have gotten a little ahead of itself. Hope everyone has enjoyed the warmer, drier days this week. I have heard of folks who are getting out to walk after being inside because of restrictions and also the cold weather. They said it was so much fun to be outside, even if they felt it the next day. Don’t over-do it if you are starting exercise or working outside.
Winter may not be over just yet, but hopefully not like February. There could still be some wet cold weather. We are not finished with coronavirus, so we still need to be careful. Mask wearing is uncomfortable, but they say it is a help. Please take care of each other, continue to follow guidelines and stay safe. Still be careful and watch out for others.
Requests to the city budget
Mannington City Council is asking any outside group, organization or agency that would like to be included in the city’s Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget to submit their requests to City Clerk Michele Fluharty at 206 Main St., Mannington, WV 26582 before 4:00 p.m. on March 12. If you have already submitted a request, it is not necessary to resubmit. If you prefer to present your request in person, please call 304-986-2700 ext 177 to be put on the agenda. Masks are required before entering city hall.
Fish dinners
Lenten Fish Dinners are being served from Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. If you have not gotten a dinner yet, there are only three more dates that they will be available. It is so good that they are again able to hold this traditional event after having to close early last year. The dinners are available each Friday during Lent. This week, Friday, March 12th from 4-7 p.m. the dinners will be ready for pick-up curbside only. The menu consists of deep-fried cod, coleslaw, roll, dessert. This week the sides will be Mac and Cheese and Green Beans. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for youngsters under 12 years of age.
You may place your order when you drive up to the parking lot by the church on Furbee Avenue and will only have to wait a few minutes. They are really quick about getting your order to you. Orders may also placed by phone and plan your pick-up times by calling 304-694-5166.
Thank you to all who are supporting the efforts of the organizers of this event in Mannington, it seems like a tradition during the Lenten season.
Signs of spring
The calendar says spring is almost here, but trees, flowers and bushes are eager to let everyone know it is time. Sometimes I wonder if trees just think, OK it is time to wake up and start a new season. Even though we had so much cold, cloudy weather. Look to the hills and you can already see some color on trees, as the buds are showing. It didn’t take very many days of warmer temperatures for this to begin. Some bushes are also beginning to sprout. Sunday, I did see some daffodils that had produced buds. They might be in full bloom by Easter.
The one sign of spring that I had never seen and I drive by each year, is a very large planting of crocus. Be very careful if you wish to see these first flowers of the year. They are located on Buffalo Street, just past the next house after going by Something Special. This is not just a nice size planting of these early blue flowers. I know that they have been there for a few years, as the bulbs have multiplied over time. This would be considered a “patch” of crocus. If you take time to drive by, please be careful of traffic. This is a small spot of spring in our town. There will be many more flowers of beauty coming up soon, but just thought I would let everyone know I had found this one. Enjoy the awakening of the earth and happenings to come. Also, the work that will soon come with it. Don’t know of anyone mowing grass as of this time.
Pizza-Salad-Sandwich Sale
The Auxiliary of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will be starting their Pizza Sales on Saturday, March 13 from 3-6 p.m. There will be a few changes due to COVID restrictions: orders will be phone-in and carry-out. To place your order please call 304-449-1904. To pick up your order please enter by the Town Hall side of the building in the single door and leave by the double doors near the kitchen. Seating for waiting will be available in the dining hall and your name will be called when your order is ready.
For now, there will be a limited menu of pizza with cheese only or cheese and pepperoni, antipasto salads (small or large) and firehouse salads, steak sandwiches, ground chuck hoagie and cans of pop or bottles of water.
All those entering the building are required to wear a mask. Please bear with this great group of folks as they try to make this work according to the Health Department regulations. And, as always, we thank everyone for your continued patronage and support.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
