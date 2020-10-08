Hello, Barrackville!
What beautiful trees at the entrance of town! As much as I dislike the cold, I love the start of fall! The colors and brisk awakening in the air enlivens all the senses, that being said, I will hope for another mild winter! According the The Old Farmer’s Almanac, observing insects can give us a glimpse of the upcoming winter. “How insects predict the weather” Sept. 23, 2020 says, “Observe ants, bees, hornets, crickets, and other insects. Their activity tells us whether the weather will be cold, warm, windy or fair!
See how high the hornet’s nest, ‘twill tell how high the snow will rest.
If ant hills are high in July, the coming winter will be hard.
When cicadas are heard, dry weather will follow, and frost will come in six weeks.
The early arrival of crickets on the hearth means an early winter.
Observe spiders and their webs closely to gauge weather:
Spiders spinning larger than usual webs is a sign of a cold winter to come.
Spider webs floating at autumn sunset; bring a night frost, on this you may bet.
Spiders move down from their webs before rain.
And of course the trusty woolly worms! Certainly, many of you may have heard of the woolly bear caterpillar’s ability to forecast winter weather. These caterpillars have black and brown bands; according to folklore, more black than brown indicates a harsh, cold winter, while more brown than black points to a mild winter.”
Chicken & Biscuit Dinner
Katy Church of God Prophecy will have a Cream Chicken and biscuit dinner on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 2-6 p.pm. Carry out only, $10 for adults and $7 for children under 10. For more information contact 304-365-0441.
Town of Barrackville Council meeting
Barrackville Town Council met Tuesday, Oct. 6. Thrasher Engineering presented a plan necessary to update the long term control plan for the sewage treatment of Barrackville. The plan will identify problem areas in town that contribute to excess water in the system resulting at an extra cost for processing and discharge.
Plans must be submitted to the DEP by Dec. 31 this year or result in fines. Thrasher presented a two-year project costing over $2.5 million. The two phase project will eliminate two CSO’s, combined sewer overflow, and divert the CSO from Ices Run to Mohawk. Smoke testing will be done to identify unnecessary runoff entering the system.
This project would be completed by fall of 2023, and require fee increases to residents that will take place in increments over two years. The Thrasher Group asked for an amendment to their service contract from $80,000 to $100,000, this motion passed. Then followed lengthy discussions about the project and alternative ideas from attending residents and council.
Thrasher will apply for small city block grants and other grants as they are available to assist with the project.
Other matters: Sharon Gump presented plans for Christmas In Our Town and invited council to attend the next meeting. The Council made a motion to donate $1,000 toward the cost of the event, motion carried; a resident attending questioned the process for the road paving project and expressed dissatisfaction in the handling of notification of payment due for paving and had previously requested a speed limit sign on Franklin Street which had not been addressed; road paving will take place on Mohawk, half of Larney Lane, School Street, Chestnut and Ice to the ball-field; next Planning Commission meeting will be Oct. 20; motion made to purchase four body cams at $169 each; motion made that town will not host a trick or treat event; motion made to accept the one bid submitted for auditor; motion to place maintenance person two days a week. Other matters were discussed and any resident interested in meetings may attend as these are open meetings. These are notes from the council meeting and are not official minutes.
Christmas In Our Town meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Christmas In Our Town Meeting will be Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lion’s Community Building on Pike Street. Residents interested in helping are highly encouraged to attend. The theme of “Light the Way with Peace, Hope and Love” was chosen for the event for 2020. All town residents are invited to light up their homes or decorate as to the best of their ability along the planned parade route and on all other streets in town. No crowd gatherings will be planned. The PTO will discuss ideas for a toy drive for the children of Barrackville.
Sympathy to area family
Jeannette Williams Parker, 48, of Rivesville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on July 17, 1972 in Fairmont. Jeannette was a registered nurse for 26 years, three years at CAMC in Charleston and 23 years at Ruby Memorial Hospital as a Nurse Preceptor. She is survived by her fiance‘ Bryan Ingram, one daughter Haley Parker of Morgantown and her mother and step-father Ruth and Ron Bagwell of Fairmont. She is also survived by her one brother Bill (Stephanie) Williams of Barrackville, one step-brother Christopher Bagwell of Plum Run, step-sister Natalie Swiger of Worthington. She is also survived by her nephews and a niece Evan (Haley) Williams of Moundsville, Cameron Williams of Morgantown, Brynne Williams of Barrackville and Preston Williams of Barrackville.
History Notes of Barrackville
History material shared by Bobbi Mohrman, resource: Marion County Centennial Yearbook 1863-1963. “Barrackville by Lawrence Conaway.” Barrackville’s first settler was William (Indian Billy) Ice who built his log residence near the location of the present High School building in 1770. The record of surveys show that he had a track of 400 acres surveyed on both sides of Buffalo, May 28, 1785 to include his settlement, “made in the year 1770.” It is thought his brother, John, located here shortly after as a survey was made for 400 acres to him on the 1st of June 1784. Later John Ice was killed by the Indians, along with a Snodgrass, near Brink while trying to recover horses from the Indians. In 1796 William sold James Edgle, Anthony Mahon, Eden Bayles and Adam Ice each 100 acres of land on Buffalo Creek and recited in his deed that the land had been patented to John Ice and that “the said William Ice became heir at law to the same.”
Contact me
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple. via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
