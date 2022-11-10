Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has enjoyed the week. I could hear a lawn mower running yesterday afternoon. Many say they have finished lawn work of this type. It does seem to be a little late by the calendar. The wind that we have had has brought most of the leaves down, it now looks more like winter. I thought the other evening I could see some colored lights across the valley. Are folks taking advantage of the nice weather? These lights did not look like Halloween colors. Someone may be thinking ahead. Remember to say thank you to any veterans that you know and remember those we have lost. There are events planned for Friday and the weekend. I hope everyone has an enjoyable holiday. Take care this week and if the nice weather continues, take a few minutes to get outside to enjoy it. Check on neighbors and stay safe.
Veteran’s breakfast
On Friday, Nov. 11, there will be a breakfast to honor veterans at the North Marion Senior Center from 8-10 a.m. The menu will include eggs, bacon, sausage biscuits and gravy. Following the breakfast there will be a short program held at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial on Water Street at 10:30 a.m. Veterans and their families are invited to attend. The keynote speaker will be Phill Prichard. All veterans are welcome to attend.
Tribute to veterans
The Mannington Church of the Nazarene will be honor veterans on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. All veterans are invited to attend this morning worship service to thank them for their service to our country. The church is located on Route 250 North. For information please call 304-986-1670. The community is invited to attend to help honor our veterans.
Historical Society
The West Augusta Historical Society will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson School Museum. This will be their Thanksgiving meeting and they are planning a Thanksgiving meal. The turkey will be provided and those attending are asked to bring a covered dish. Members and prospective members are welcome to attend.
The December meeting will be on the 12th at the Wilson School Museum. Election of officers for the next year will be held at this time. Those members who are eligible are the only ones that can vote. The program will be given by Jackie Lopatin, “A Children’s Christmas Store. Refreshments will be served.
Greenery Bazaar
The West Augusta Historical Society’s 2022 Greenery Bazaar will be open on Dec. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come to the Wilson School Museum on East Main Street in Mannington and find some beautiful items to freshen up your home this Christmas season. If anyone would like to place an order for a grave blanket, grave pillow, an arrangement for a headstone attached to a headstone saddle, or wreath, please call 304-657-9338 if you would like to place an order or for more information. The orders need to be placed by Dec. 4. The large grave blankets will be $60, small grave pillows are $40, headstone arrangements are $30, plain wreaths are $200, wreaths with bow are $25, decorated wreaths are $30, wreaths in shape of a cross for graves are $30.
Upcoming events
Get ready for Shop Small Saturday, when folks are encouraged to shop locally and support small businesses on Saturday, Nov. 26. If you look around Mannington you will find several small businesses, some you might not think about checking to see what they have to offer.
Check out Something Special, Mountaineer Florist, Morris Market Place, Mannington Pharmacy, and Miller’s Hardware. Mannington has a lot to offer. Are you interested in getting more exercise? Think about North Peak Performance. They have some specials for the season. Check them out on Facebook.
Then ring in the holidays with the Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Start planning now if you would like to participate.
Soup, Sandwich Sale
A soup, sandwich, dessert dinner will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at the Fairview Senior Center. Everyone will receive a delicious dinner and a painted ceramic bowl in exchange for a donation tp the Fairview Food Pantry. Veterans will be honored at this time. Come one, come all.
Check on neighbors
Sometimes, it is just a kind gesture to pick the phone and call someone and catch up for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door or just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
