This has been the year of the bees!
Little tiny bumble bees in the ground got me when cutting grass. I did see them the week before but never thought they were in the ground. Then discovered a well-formed bald faced hornets’ nest in the eve of the house. It was attached to the dining room window, so it gave a great view of the inner workings of the nest. Unfortunately, they are aggressive and they had to be removed. Then this morning little Jeramiah stopped dead when going out the door and I noticed some small bees going into the bottom of the door frame! Really, with the door opening and closing what an odd place to set up housekeeping. Again, I hate to destroy anything but had to use some of the leftover hornet spray on the entrance. We may have to rethink all the bee friendly habits at the house! Scads of flowers and inviting water pots so they can drink safely!
Covered Bridge Donations
The Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society/Festival Committee met and reviewed festival results. Many donations came in from various sources and we will list some here: John Bolyard, Scott Tharp Celebration, Jonetta Collins, Donna Tesky, Sandra Wells Elms, Richard Donovan, Barrackville Class of 1960 and 1958, Marion County Commission, Dave Tonkin, The Pickstones, Suzen Snook, Loving WV, Carolyn Sivak, Gump Family, Casuccio Family. Thank you to Raymond and Diana Casuccio for donating refuse bins and garbage pickup after the festival and Dave Tonkin for helping set up canopies. There were many people making anonymous donations and we aren’t intending to offend or omit anyone if we missed mentioning your donation. Thank you all for the support for our bridge. After current calculations, and items are still coming in for expenses, we raised approximately $7,910.74 toward the repair and restoration of the Barrackville Covered Bridge. Thank you to the community and organizations that helped make our first covered bridge festival a success!
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival
Positive feedback from the first bridge festival encouraged the committee to schedule next year’s Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival for Saturday, June 17, 2023. The committee discussed what was successful and a few things that need reviewing for improvement. There were suggestions for additions to the festival such as a Bounce House, corn hole tournament, car show and a 5K race. The committee encourages anyone that has an interest in preserving the bridge to attend future meetings.
Passing of Anita Jo Shackelford
Anita Jo Shackelford, 58, of Barrackville, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family and loved ones. Our hearts go out to her family.
Barrackville Town Council
Barrackville Town Council will meet Tuesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at town hall. Agenda is as follows:
Councilmembers will receive reports from the Police Department, Fire Department, Maintenance, the Sewer Board, the Planning Commission, and take up New Business, Finances, hear an update on Ordinance 6 Compliance, Personnel and hold an Executive Session.
Christmas In Our Town
Christmas In Our Town committee will meet Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building at 716 Pike St. This year’s Christmas In Our Town event will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. Anyone interested in assisting with the event please attend.
Grant Town Fireman’s Festival
Grant Town Fireman’s Festival will be July 16 from noon-9 p.m. There will be games demonstrations, craft show, and the Marion County Humane Society. Costume pet parade at 4 p.m. Cake walks, food, music with Doc Rock 1-4 and Bryon Six Six and DJ Dauntless 6pm.
Lawn Care Company Needed
Barrackville Town Council is seeking a licensed and insured lawn care company to bid on mowing neglected yards in Barrackville. Contact Town Hall 304-366-9372 for more information.
Town Hall Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
