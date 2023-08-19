(Matthew 15:8-9) “These people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me. They worship me in vain; their teachings are merely human rules.”
Context is very important when studying Scripture. A good example is the cultural perspective of the Pharisees in the New Testament.
A cursory reading of the Gospels clearly reveals their animosity towards Jesus. Many of us would assume that the Pharisees were villains in first century Jewish culture. However, the Pharisees were highly respected religious leaders. I’ve often joked that they would have made good Baptists.
They certainly looked the part. Jesus even instructed his followers to do what they say, but not what they do: “So you must be careful to do everything they tell you. But do not do what they do, for they do not practice what they preach.” (Matthew 23:3)
The Pharisees claimed to hold the Old Testament as authoritative. They were generally orthodox in their beliefs. They even claimed to be looking forward to the coming Messiah.
In contrast to the Pharisees were the Sadducees. They were elitist leaders who were regularly in conflict with the Pharisees. They shared little in common.
There was only one thing they agreed upon: their hatred of Jesus.
Some of the Pharisees were at least open to the possibility that Jesus was the Messiah. Yet, there is a reason that Nicodemus came to Jesus by night. The very notion that Jesus might be who He claimed threatened the very essence of the Pharisees.
With few exceptions (e.g., the Apostle Paul), Pharisees maintained their opposition to Jesus and the early church. They chose power over truth. The Pharisees started with the presupposition that Jesus was not the Messiah and developed an entire belief system to support it.
I am concerned that many within the global church make the same mistake today. We start with a false presupposition that leads us into a dangerous realm where we cannot accept truth because it conflicts with our flawed logic.
Jesus rightly declared himself as truth. If we attempt to find truth apart from starting with Him, we will always fail.
Various theological traditions and political positions claim Jesus’ support. However, when our desire to protect our ideology is greater than our commitment to Jesus, we fall into the same trap that blinded the Pharisees.
While the Pharisees were certainly zealous, they were preoccupied with preserving their favored status. They chose self-preservation over Jesus.
We have similar decisions to make today. Are we more concerned with our theological or political labels, or do we seek Jesus above all else?
Choosing Jesus brings liberty. Choosing Jesus also means that we set aside our personal worldview and replace it with a kingdom mindset.
Yes, theology matters. So do our broader beliefs that impact our specific worldview. But for the believer, the only label that matters is Christ follower.
Otherwise, we are in danger of being like the Pharisees: having the correct doctrine while pursuing the wrong mission.
