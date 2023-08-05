We are just two weeks away from the first day of school in Marion County for students in grades 1-12. Let us start the journey on August 21 when our hallways will be filled with enthusiasm and anticipation for what 2023-24 brings. Our work began months ago to prepare for this day, but in reality it began decades ago for some of our leaders, teachers, and staff who accepted the call to the journey of teaching in heroic fashion.
Just this week, principals returned to work and started their journey for the school year at the Marion County Schools Principals Academy, themed around Joseph Campbell’s book “The Hero With a Thousand Faces,” where the author analyzes and identifies the steps of a journey illustrated in thousands of pieces of literature and oral histories of heroes for centuries.
Campbell described these commonalities in literature of heroes as a “monomyth.” His analysis has been used by movie greats George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Francis Coppola, John Boorman, and George Miller as “the same story retold endlessly in infinite variation with universal concerns.” In great simplification, Campbell proposes all heroes receive a Call to Adventure, Face a Quest with Trials, and Return to Share the Benefits, Transformation, and Elixir of their Journey. Our principals, teachers, and all staff — and even students — in Marion County Schools assume this hero’s journey every day when they walk into our schools. They are knowledgeable, reflective, adventurous, and resilient.
The important question posed to the principals to convey to their staff — Do we have a tendency to focus more on the trials, the single event, or the real story? Or do we focus on the growth plan for the person living the story or the person seeing the story unfold before their eyes (our students)? All aspects of the hero’s journey are vital to retell.
Embedded in the acronym for Marion County Schools this school year are five very important aspects of our journey together with families, community partners, and all of our schools: P.O.W.E.R, that is Professionalism, Optimism, Wonder, Engagement, Rigor.
So many times our leaders, teachers, and staff are asked, in the words of author and motivational speaker Simon Sinek, “What is your WHY?” And, so many of them have replied with great resolve and enthusiastically that they do what they do because teaching and serving students is fulfilling. It drives them forward. It is a passion. Campbell echoes this in his description of the purpose of the hero’s journey, “Follow your bliss and the universe will open doors where there were only walls.”
Just like the hero, the leader’s journey is one that is not without resistance, trials, conflict, and hardship.
They question if they should take the call — in big and small ways. Some even wrestle with whether they should refuse the call or be a change agent. They encounter tools, magical weapons, wise old men and women along the way. Think of it as their Merlin, their Robert Shaw in Jaws, their Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore show, their Obi Wan Kenobi.
Campbell reminds us to “study in order to discover our spiritual side and decide how exactly we want to live our destiny” as a hero. All of us in education do this as we reflect, learn more about our craft, become better, address our weaknesses, and continue our professional development. Campbell proposes the hero in all of us chooses whether to make the adventure a negative experience — the difference between becoming a victim of the journey or a hero. If we persist, like the hero, we see a reward, a new knowledge, a solution, a treasure, or lesson learned. And, if we can model that journey with P.O.W.E.R. it becomes contagious among our students, families, and community.
It is just like the connections children and adults make when they read a comic book or see a movie with epic feats of iconic heroes like Jane Gray, Captain America, Iron Man, Titanium Man, Spiderman, Agent Peggy Carter, Kate Bishop, Invisible Woman, or Pepper Potts. Who is your superhero?
We have all made connections to these characters, through their strengths, isolation, unique feats, leadership traits, and drive to finish the journey as a hero. These are the same heroes in our schools in Marion County. We walk among them.
At points during life in our own journeys, we may reflect that we have been in rooms or crowds of people who are among the smartest we have ever encountered – researchers, valedictorians, pioneers, entrepreneurs, political gurus, or the everyday person who has put “boots on the ground” and walked the same path as us. We turn to them for advice in their hero’s journey. We watch them. We study them.
I recently received one such reminder from one of them, a hero, when I was presented with the collection of poems and stories “Apples For A Teacher: A Bushel of Stories, Poems, and Prayers.” An excerpt from it very much rings true with everything our heroes in Marion County Schools live daily:
“One day I would like
To teach a few people
Many wonderful
And beautiful things
That will help them
When they
Will one day
Teach a few people.”
