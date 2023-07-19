Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoyed their weekend.
By the time you read this column the Paw Paw District Fair is already in full swing. I hope mother nature will smile on us and let us have some nice weather.
The gate price is $10 for every night, which covers the rides and all the programs going on, but food is separate. The following is a list of some of the activities going on during the fair:
Wednesday, July 19
10 a.m., Judging of the Barns
6:30 p.m., Kid’s Motorcross Short Track Race
6:30 p.m., Motorcross Short Track Race
7:00 p.m., Miss Paw Paw Pre-Teen Pageant
7:30 p.m., 4-H, FFA Livestock Show
8:30 p.m., Miss Paw Paw Teen Pageant
Thursday, July 20
7 p.m., Little Miss Pageant
7:30 p.m., Professional Transfer Sled Truck Pull
8:30 p.m., Junior Miss. Pageant
Friday July 21
6:30 p.m., Paw Paw Idol
8;00 p.m., Demolition Derby
Saturday, July 22
7:30 p.m., Truck Mud Bog
8-10:30 p.m., Smoke Wagon Classic Rock, 70’s Rock, Classic Country
Please get out and support your local fair!
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold its food Distribution Saturday, July 22 beginning at 9:30 a.m. ending at 11 a.m.,, please arrive before 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency food box contact Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950.
Rivesville Baptist Church will hold their Vacation Bible School July 23-26. “Giddy Up Junction” will be held 6-8:15 p.m., ages 4 through 6th grade are welcome to attend.
There’s still time to get your reservation in to Gary Morris for the Rivesville Homecoming Reunion being held Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. The cost for both days is $13 per person, which I’d say that’s a real deal, you don’t have to do any cooking for Saturday it will be catered by Frank’s catering and Friday is the weiner roast. Bring a covered dish. Come out and see some old and new friends, bring a chair. Give Gary a call at 304-365-4053.
Mark your calendar for Sunday, August 6 for the Coach Ricky Suba drive thru Pasta scholarship fundraiser dinner, I’ll have more info next week.
Birthday wishes
Judy Smith, Heather Tuttle, Rita Uvegas, Meagan Coburn, Barbara Dorsey and Denny Roy,
Birthday blessings to each of you!
I’m going to run the address again for Josephine Pobega who turned 100 last week for those who may not have seen it. I said her birthday was last Wednesday when it was actually Thursday the 13th, her address is: Josephine Pobega, P.O. Box 345, Rivesville WV 26588.
Jo I hope you had a terrific day!
Anniversary wishes
Happy Anniversary to Melanie and Jack Carpenter, Tish and TJ Snodgrass, and Denise and Scott Morris as they recently celebrated. Wishing all couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids!
Let’s gooo Bucs!
Hope to see you at the fair.
