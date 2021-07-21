Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope all is well. The Blessing Box is up next to the Rivesville Town Hall. Please feel free to leave some items and if you need something feel free to take some. Thank you Short Story Brewery for constructing this beautiful box.
Don’t forget the Paw Paw Fair is in full swing until Saturday the gate price is $8 per person. Come out and join the fun and support your local fair.
Rivesville Baptist Church on Main Street will hold Vacation Bible School starting Sunday, July 25 and run through Wednesday, July 28. The hours are 6 to 8:15 p.m. Come out and join the fun.
The Fairmont Clinic retirees will hold their monthly luncheon today 1 p.m. at SayBoy Restaurant on Country Club Road. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892.
Highlawns United Methodist Church located on Paw Paw Avenue in Rivesville will hold its community picnic on Saturday, July 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. Their will be food, games and fellowship. Everyone is invited.
There will be a clothing giveaway at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be clothing for men, women and children, the church is located at 18 Darrah Lane in Fairview, a half-mile north of Fairview on U.S. Route 218.
On Aug. 1, there will be a drive-thru spaghetti dinner to benefit the Coach Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship Fund. The cost is $10 and includes pasta, meatballs, green beans, salad, bread, butter and dessert. It will be held this year at the Rivesville VFD, 12 Jackson St., Rivesville.
On Aug. 7, there will be a Rabies Clinic at McCurdysville Community Building from 9 a.m. to noon. Rabies shots will be available for $8 and dewormer and other vaccines at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. Veterinarian James Henderson will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building. For GPS, the location is 3414 Jakes Run Road, Rivesville. For questions, call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
If there are any upcoming 6th through 8th grade students at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School who love to run through puddles and creeks, like long nature trails, making new friends and like being a team player, then come join the school’s cross country team. For more information call Ashley Seipp at 304-244-9010 or Andrew Seipp at 304-244-9012 or you can contact them through messenger. They can get you your forms and get you registered for the fall season.
Girls basketball now meets at the school gym at 4 p.m. with practice finishing at 5:30 p.m. The girls will meet Monday through Friday until further notice. For any questions contact Vicky Eddy through Facebook messenger or email or call me and I will get a message to her.
Registration is now going on for Marion County Head Start and Early Head Start, newborn to 4 years old by June 30.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation, anniversary party, family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw Park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Richard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think.
Happy Birthdays
Rita Uvegas, Heather Tuttle, Megan Coburn, Barbara Dorsey, Linda Layman. Hope you all have a great day!
I just want to remind folks there have been a lot of events at Palatine Park free of charge. I hope everyone is taking advantage of the music and enjoying it. Also don’t forget the splash pad and little park, I’ve taken my grandkids and they love it. I might add when we’ve been there everyone has been respectful and seem to be enjoying themselves.
Please be aware of children that are out on bikes, skateboards, etc. Remember to drive safe, we love our kids!
Got news? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Let’s goooo Bucs!
