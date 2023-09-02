Luke 17:20–21, Jesus says, “The kingdom of God does not come with observation; nor will they say, ‘See here!’ or ‘See there!’ For indeed, the kingdom of God is within you.”
There is a place in our region that is both a church and not a church.
It doesn’t offer a sanctuary or online services. It doesn’t use religious words. It is not open on Sunday but its work is open 24 hours a day. It has no minister yet it has its ambassadors in 5 counties. It doesn’t take up an offering yet its budget is $630,000 for 2024.
It lives “United,” and draws support from Marion, Barbour, Taylor, Randolph, and Tucker counties.
It provided 32,465 meals last year at such places as Soup Operas, Senior Centers, and Meals on Wheels.
It provided 6,265 nights of shelters for homeless and others needing shelter.
Its supporters gather regularly in various places to carry out the Kingdom Mandates. They may not talk theologically but their talk is always theological, as they have done it for the least of these you have done it to me. Faith is seen in their silent words of deeds and actions.
This place doesn’t promote itself as a church yet its mission is always church based. This place doesn’t advertise a wish to convert the world to its beliefs. But it does promote the fruits of the Gospel. It exists for those who find the institutional church sterile, serviceless, while overlooking the worlds’ needs.
It doesn’t know it but it embodies the word for church, both as “Kingdom of Heaven” and “Kingdom on Earth” as it performs the Lord’s commands. It is most known in the Prayer, “Thy Kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is heaven.” Jacques Ellul in his book’s Prologue, “The Presence of the Kingdom” makes this point, 60 years ahead of today. He says unless the church confronts reality of a disembodied Gospel, through meaningless words, the Devil will win as the Gospel will be neutralized.
The place is known as “The Tygart Valley United Way.” It is here in our five counties to promote the emotional, spiritual and physical health of all. Last year, 1 of 4 Tygart Valley residents received aid from a United Way program. In my mind, these agencies that produce the good news are living the Gospel, sharing the demand and command that Jesus offers in accepting as Lord and Father of All Mankind.
United Way agencies are: (1) American Red Cross, 304-598-9500, redcrosswv.org (2) Boy Scouts of America, 304-366-3940, macbsa.org (3) CASA of Marion County, 304-366-4198, casaofmarion.org (4) Catholic Charities Randolph County, 304-636-4875, catholiccharitieswv.org (5) Catholic Charities Taylor County, 304-265-3091, catholiccharitieswv.org (6) Disability Action Center, 304-366-3213, disabilityactioncenter.com (7) Family Service, 304-366-4750, wvfamilyservices.org (8) Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center, 304-622-0375 (9) harrisoncountychildadvocacycenter.com (10) Homestead Farm Center, 304-366-3213, homesteadfarmcenter.org (11) HOPE, 304-367-1100 (12) Literacy Volunteers of Marion County, 304-366-6055, learntoreadmarion.net (13) Mannington Food Pantry, 304-986-2147.
Marion County Child Advocacy Center, 304-333-3936, marioncountycacwv.com (14) Marion County FRN, 304-366-4445 (15) Meals on Wheels of Randolph County meals, 304-636-4919 (16) Milan Puskar Health Right, 304-292-8234, mphealthright.org (17) NCWV Community Action Marion County, 304-366-6543, ncwvcaa.org (18) NCWV Community Action Randolph County, 304-636-5193, ncwvcaa.org (19) On Eagles’ Wings, 304-288-9748, oneagleswingswv.org (20) Randolph County Climb, 304-439-4820 (21) Randolph County Senior Center Senior, 304-636-4747, randolphcountyseniorcenter.com (22) Randolph County Family Resource Network, 304-636-4454, wvfrn.org/Randolph (23) Randolph County Humane Society, 304-636-7844, rchswv.org (24) Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center, 304-630-2214, rtcac.org (25) RDVIC, 304-292-5100, rdvic.org (26) Salvation Army, 304-366-2601, salvationarmywv.org (27) Soup Opera, 304-367-1098 (28) Stepping Stone, 304-366-8571, steppingstoneinc.net (29) Taylor Family Resources, 304-265-6838, tccfrn.org (30) West Virginia Caring WV Caring, 304-864-0884, wvcaring.org (31) YWCA 304-366-4480 ywcaofmarioncountywv.blogspot.com
So today, let the kingdom come and dwell in you and live a new life so The Lord’s Prayer becomes real.
