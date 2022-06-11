“If you love me, you will keep my commandments. And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate, to be with you forever.” John 14:15-16
What goes up must come down.
How many times have you heard that saying? It’s one we learn again and again in different circumstances of our lives. It’s a lesson I learned in elementary school when my teachers explained the water cycle, describing processes of evaporation, condensation, and precipitation, and that the water that goes up must come down.
It was a lesson repeated in high school physics class when I learned to calculate the earth’s gravitational pull and figured how fast the things dropped off of the top of the school football stadium would fall back toward the earth.
What goes up must come down.
But this isn’t just a law of physics. It is also a theological promise: a promise of how the Triune God relates to the world and to the people of the earth.
A couple of weeks ago, many Christians around the world celebrated the Ascension, when we remember Jesus Christ being lifted up from the earth 40 days after the first Easter some 2,000 years ago; earlier this week, many Christians then celebrated Pentecost, which took place 10 days after the Ascension, when the Holy Spirit was sent to the earth.
What goes up must come down.
Just as Jesus Christ’s body was lifted from the earth, the indwelling of the Holy Spirit reconstituted the Body of Christ by gathering God’s people as the Church. This doesn’t just fulfill some weird theological parallel to the laws of physics but fulfills the words Jesus spoke to his followers before his arrest and crucifixion.
On the night before he died, Jesus gathered for dinner with his disciples, to wash their feet, to foretell what would happen to him, and to share his instructions, hopes, and desires for them after his death on the cross, including a promise to them that they would never be left alone. “If you love me,” he tells them, “you will keep my commandments. And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate, to be with you forever.”
Nothing, even Jesus’ departure from the world on the wood of the cross or in clouds of glory, can separate Jesus Christ, God Incarnate, from his people.
The promise that the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, would be with God’s people on earth is as true today as it was at the very first Pentecost. The Holy Spirit’s presence with us enables and empowers us to live differently, and this is true for all of God’s people from one generation to the next. It means that in this life and in the life to come, we cannot depart from the presence of God.
What goes up must come down.
Jesus’s death, resurrection, and ascension opened for us a new way of relating to the God, whose Spirit descended to be with us on earth on that first Pentecost some two thousand years ago. And we continue to give thanks that the gravitational pull of God’s love is always toward creation and the people in it — toward us.
Thanks be to God.
