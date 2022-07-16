Genesis: 1:1: In beginning when God Created the Heavens and the Earth
Micah 6:8: What does the Eternal require of you but to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God!
On Tuesday, July 12, two different but corresponding events took place: Rabbi Joe Hemple came from Morgantown to give the invocation at Fairmont City Council and NASA released the first set of full-color images and data obtained by the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope. Both told us important information and gave us data we need to process.
This struck home Tuesday evening after returning home.
I recalled that earth shattering moment when Astronaut John Glenn captured scripture and space in front of our televisions sets on Christmas Eve 1976, repeating those same words in Genesis 1:1 as he became the first man to orbit the Earth. But what I felt Tuesday evening was even more magnified than 46 years ago as I heard Walter Cronkite narrate this special.
My thoughts are fourfold: First, God is bigger than ever imagined. Even though we have read God created the heavens it has never been part of our thinking that it could now be visibility measured for at least 13 billion years at a minimum. And that we could see five more universes or galaxies. There are over 160 references to the heavens, not to heaven; and over 140 in the Old Testament. The Hebrews had a strong cosmological view (Genesis 1:15 and Isaiah 42:5 in Old and Hebrews 1:10 in New.)
Second, we have to assume that life abounds on many of these planets in this infinite universe. So there are many Adams and Eves. Assuming God is the Alpha and Omega, then all of creation signals God’s handiwork. This raises even more questions concerning salvation, which is better left for another time.
Third, I believe this planet is rather insignificant, a speck to others, perhaps 13.2 million light years away. If we bomb ourselves to extinction; climate change our pathway to death; or violence ourselves into chaos, I doubt that the other galaxies will take much notice. But it should be a wakeup call for us.
Fourth, I consider God’s rainbow a covenant sign for all of us. (Genesis 9:8-17) A rainbow is composed of all the colors of the universe. Humankind is a rainbow of people of colors, origins and lifestyles. There may be a chance to survive if we seek an inclusive view of God’s rainbow for us.
This brings me to Rabbi Hemple. He began City Council with these words of greeting each time he comes here: Mah tovu ohalecha, what good tents and Mah tovu misshk’notecha, what fine dwellings you have! These blessings from the book of Numbers (24:5)
He then describes the blessings of heroes of numerous races and cultures that God uses: Balaam is a foreign seer, not an Israelite (Numbers 22:2-6). Jethro is a Midianite (Exodus 3:1); Rahab is a Canaanite (Joshua 2:1); Ruth is a Moabite (Ruth 1:4); Ebed-Melech is an Ethiopian (Jeremiah 38:7); all role models. Cyrus, king of Persia, is even called God’s anointed (Isaiah 45:1). No one race gets all the glory. And he points out that while every tribe has its own laws and customs, yet all are descended from Noah, who keeps the rainbow covenant (Genesis 9:8-17). Humanity, he says, is drawn to a shared ideal, a universal ethic. This week we read the prophet Micah (6:8): What does the Eternal require of you but to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God! Shalom!
And I would echo Rabbi Hemple’s sentiments in the New Testament. Jesus gives special preference to the Sidom woman of Zarapeth (Luke 4:26-30), the despised Samaritans (Luke 1029-37), women, (Luke 10:38-41) in the banquet (Luke 14:15-25) and in the Final Judgment (Matthew 25:31-46). And to do justice, mercy, and walk humbly with your God echoes constantly Jesus’ words as necessary for salvation (Luke 18:18-30; Matthew 19:16-30 and Mark 10:17-31).
The telescope explored the outer vastness of space. Coupled with Rabbi Hemple’s invocation, we were given a gaze into scripture, survival, and sensibility of living together on this grain of sand called planet Earth. May our prayer be that we all respect cultures, nationalities, religions, and lifestyles. It is harder than it may seem, but let the words of Micah and Jesus guide us.
