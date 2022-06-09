So, I almost died last week! No, not really, but this old body surely protested enough after putting in a raised bed garden using cement blocks.
Granted not as large as anticipated but it is quite sufficient for my needs. While digging to level the block, I realized if it was made the intended size, it would eventually be underground which defeats the whole purpose of a raised bed garden, right? The plan now, sometime after the chiropractor releases me, is to do two more smaller raised beds, this time using manual labor from the sweet neighbor boys (who I hope never leave home!) and after heavy weeding of the open space there are more zucchini plants than any one old woman can eat, so just warning the neighbors they should watch their front porches, and maybe back porches for green presents during harvest season!
Vacation Bible School
Bethesda Baptist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School on July 10-13 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. for students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Bring the family to enjoy a picnic to kickoff VBS on July 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the church pavilion. The program has a construction theme “Concrete & Cranes: Building a Foundation on the Love of Jesus,” which includes crafts, recreation, Bible study, and worship will make for a fun-filled, faith experience.
Neighbors news
Fairview Community Yard sale will be Saturday, June 11. Anyone wishing to participate, may call the Town Hall 304-449-1642)to have your location put on a town map. Free setups are also available in the town park. Location maps may be picked up on the day of the sale at Fairview First Exchange Bank or Fairview Post Office.
Katy Church Fundraiser
Katy Church of God of Prophecy is having a bake sale and hot dog fundraiser Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Community loss
Wendy Redmond Yeater, 46, of Wheeling, died peacefully on the morning of June 4. She was born July 14, 1975 in Fairmont. Wendy was survived by her loving husband, Robert Yeater, and her two daughters, Kayla and Katie Yeater, all of Wheeling, her mother, Linda Redmond, Brother, Jim and Crystal Redmond, and nephew Noah, all of Fairmont. Wendy was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Redmond, her grandparents, Jim and Betty Straight of Monumental, and her son, Robert Yeater Jr. of Wheeling. Wendy was loved by all of them, and so many others. Wendy was a 1992 graduate of North Marion High. Before moving to Wheeling, Wendy had been an active member of the Monumental United Methodist Church, where she organized many Christmas programs, Vacation Bible Schools, and the first Jubilee. She was also a member of the gospel group Good News, and enjoyed singing for and serving Jesus. Memorial donations may be made to the Monumental United Methodist Church or to the Monumental Cemetery Association at P.O. Box 367, Barrackville, WV 26559.
Barrackville Town Council
Town council approved minutes from two previous meetings. Treasurer’s report stated normal bills and two deposits from the fire levy. A Barrackville Town Scholarship was presented to Alex O’Neil. Police reported K-9 donation fund is at $3,533 with continued fundraisers planned. Both cruisers were in the shop for repairs. Fire Company report from chief Rodney Snyder; 33 calls of varied descriptions. Active 911 is having notification issues, so the department is looking at alternative systems. No maintenance report. Sewer meeting will be held next week. Planning Commission Committee is planning an Open House June 30 time to be announced. Resident comments: A resident recently purchased property behind Manly and Pike and was requesting council permission to access property through the established access road. Council advised contacting affected neighbors to alert them regarding use of the road. He has legal right of way to access property. Resident from School Street filled three potholes at a cost of $47.68 and requested reimbursement from town council, council took no action on matter. New Business: letters were sent to 27 households alerting them about unacceptable property appearance or lengthy grass conditions. A few have corrected the situation, many have returned the letters and some have not responded. Discussion followed as to how council can legally proceed. Ball park sublease agreement was tabled till July when a new council will decide on issue. Ordinance No. 90 read for the third and final reading. Motion carried to pass ordinance. Budget revision on selected line items were reviewed and a motion to accept revision was approved. Council convened and commenced executive session. These are notes on the meeting and in no manner official minutes.
Barrackville Festival news
Coloring contest pages were submitted, and an outside panel of judges will select 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners and one winner from the drawing contest. Winners will be awarded during the festival. Raffle items and memorabilia to benefit bridge preservation will be available at the festival information tent: A queen size quilt (a $2,000 value) donated by the Gump family in memory of Bill “Pap” Gump and Tonya Snodgrass and will be raffled off; tickets will be 3 for $10 the winning ticket will be drawn at the festival, a bridge print by Lively will be available for $10, various postcards will be available for purchase, a color print of the bridge designed by Barrackville resident Graham Curry will be available for order, Bridge T-shirts will be available at a cost of $22 at the festival, proceeds will benefit the bridge preservation. Clean up day will be Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. The final meeting before the bridge festival will be Thursday, June 16 at 6 p.m.
Busy Bison 4-H News
It’s going to be a busy 4-H week ahead!
Thursday, June 9, we will have our meeting at Camp Mar Mac at 6:30 pm. We will be working on cleaning up the camp and roasting hotdogs and s’mores. If you need directions, please ask!
Saturday, June 11, will be our annual Rabies Vaccine clinic from 9-11 at Barrackville School. We can use members to help out starting around 8:30. We expect a big turnout so we could use helpers! We also will walk down and help clean up around the covered bridge afterwards. (We might send a few small groups down if we have a lull at the vaccine clinic.).
High school students, these are tons of volunteer hours! Wear older clothes to both events.
Hope to see you this week!
Rabies Clinic June 11
Fairmont Veterinary Hospital invites the community to a rabies clinic with proceeds to benefit the Barrackville Busy Bison 4-H Club. Please bring vaccination records/ history to help confirm what your pet needs. Date June 11th from 9 am to 11 am at the Barrackville Elementary Middle School. Cats must be in a carrier, dogs must remain on leashes. Cash or local checks only. Canine vaccines: rabies $10, DHPP $25, Lepto $20, Lyme $25, kennel cough $20. Feline vaccines: rabies $10, DRC $20, Feleuk $20. Please call 304-363-0930 to schedule booster appointments if these are initial vaccines.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column send to Diana Marple email at Barrackville2019@gmail.com before noon each Wednesday.
