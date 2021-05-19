Good Morning Rivesville!
I would like to let everyone know that early voting runs May 26-28 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No voting on May 31. June 1-4 is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and June 5 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Election Day is June 8. All early voting will be held at the Rivesville City building on Main Street.
This Saturday, there is a Rabies Clinic at the Paw Paw Park in Rivesville from 9 a.m.-Noon. This event is being sponsored by the Rivesville Parent Youth Organization. For any questions, call Richard Conrad at 304-278-2642. Come out and get the animals their vaccines and also help a good cause. Any funds raised go toward the upkeep of the Paw Paw Park. Remember to call Richard Conrad if there is a date you’re thinking of having an event at the Paw Paw Park. It’s getting to be that time for graduation parties, reunions, birthday parties etc.
A 31 bingo sponsored by the Grant Town EMS is being held Saturday, May 22. Doors open at Noon, early bird starts at 1 p.m. Bingo starts at 2. For tickets or any information call 304-278-7777. Tickets may also be purchased at First Aid Foxes Pizza Den on Main Street in Rivesville or purchase tickets at granttownems.com.
There will be a clothing giveaway this Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m.-Noon at the Punkin Center Church of Christ 18 Darrah Ln.m Fairview. Clothing for men, women & children. Notice: adults only, 4 adults allowed at one time in the basement, and masks must be worn. No children in the basement at this time.
I’m pretty sure most folks will be happy to know there will be fireworks this year on Friday, July 2 at 10 p.m. There will not be anything else this year, hopefully next year.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 5, that is the very first Market on the Mon sponsored by Main Street Rivesville. The hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be a variety of vendors, artisan and crafts. The food truck will be Rivesville’s very own Scotty D’s. The entertainment for the day will be B.J. Smith and Matt Jordan(Matt’s Blues). Main Street Rivesville is a nonprofit organization with the goal to provide fundraising to support the needs of the town. The Market will be held each month June through October from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If anyone is interested in reserving a space to set up give Noelle Kolb a call at 304-657-1796 and leave a message or message the organization on their FaceBook page Main Street Rivesville. This event will take place next to the Rivesville Town Hall overlooking our beautiful river.
Giant Yard Sale at McCurdysville Community Building on Saturday, June 12 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Indoor, outdoor, rain or shine. Tables for rent for $5 each. Food/snacks for sale also. Proceeds benefit McCurdysville Comm Bldg. For further details call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
Twenty-Five Cent Yard Sale at McCurdysville Community Building on June 26 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Indoor, outdoor, rain or shine. Tables for rent for $5 each. Food/snacks for sale also. Some items excluded from the 25 cent sale. Tables of stuff for only a Quarter! Proceeds benefit McCurdysville Community Building. For further details call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
Rabies Clinic at McCurdysville Community Building on Aug. 7 from 9-Noon. Rabies shots for $8 & dewormer and other vaccines at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. James Henderson, DVM will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building. For GPS, the location is 3414 Jakes Run Rd., Rivesville, WV. 26588. Questions – call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, there will not be a homecoming picnic this year. Plans are to have it in 2022 when hopefully things will be safer.
The Rivesville School Foundation is proud to announce the selection of two Fairmont Senior graduates for the 2021 Foundation Scholarship Awards. The students picked must reside in the Rivesville community, or attended Rivesville Elementary/Middle School and maintained a 3.2 GPA.
The first recipient is William Runyan III. William will be attending Fairmont State University and major in criminal justice. The second recipient is Emma Paugh. At this point Emma is undecided about about the educational institution she will attend however she will major in nursing. Congratulations to William and Emma for their outstanding achievements and the best of luck in their future endeavors. The Rivesville community and the Foundation members are proud of your accomplishments.
The Foundation would like to to acknowledge an extended a thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Rick Parker, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Toothman, and Mr. and Mrs. Dan Rider for their donation towards the scholarship program. Foundation members would like to thank the community for all of their ongoing support and contributions.
The Rivesville School Foundation Board Members are: President: Frank Moore, Vice President: David Sapp, Secretary: Abby Kopischke, Treasurer: Jack Oliver, Board Members: Donna Swann, Sharon Tennant, Tyson Furgason, and Chris Binotto. Find us on Facebook @ rivesvilleschoolfoundation
The following are the hours for the First Aid Fox’s Den located on Main st. in Rivesville. Monday-Friday Noon-9 p.m., Sunday Noon-6 p.m. Stop in and get some food and top it off with a sweet treat.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation,anniversary party. family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw Park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Richard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think
Happy Birthday
Jessica Hibbs and Jim Layman. Hope each of you has a great day.
Anniversary wishes go out to Bryce and Michaela Moore Hunt as they celebrated their first anniversary on May 16 and to Kevin and Janet Poling as they celebrated their 18th anniversary May 17. Wishing these two couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news to share email me ar roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call 304-777-0540.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
By the way Joe Reynolds, I got your message, Let’s goooo Bucs!
