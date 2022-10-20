Good morning Mannington!
If you have been outside at all you have seen how pretty the leaves have turned in the area, but now with the wind that we have had they are falling quickly. So, the fall colors will not last very long and even now it has started to rain and we might see snow. Everyone is talking about how early fall seems to be coming and that winter is not far behind. I have put away all of my summer flower containers and cut off all of the summer flowers. I do have some mums along the driveway. This is early for me to put things away. Yes, I am working on some projects for Christmas, so I move from one time to another.
I do hope that all have had a good week, even with the cooler temperatures. There are events planned to go along with the season, so that helps us make the change. The Historical Society has plans for an event that will be good to get to see friends and have some fun. Halloween always brings the decorations. Look for the scarecrows that will be downtown soon, which will add to the decorations that have already been on the street. There is also just taking time to stop by stores in Mannington to see what they have to offer. Remember, Shop Small Saturday will be here soon.
Please remember this week to check on those neighbors who might need some help. They will appreciate a phone call if nothing else. Take care this week, watch out for each other and be careful for yourself. Stay safe.
Trick or Treat Night
Mannington City Council has set the date and time for trick or treating to be Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. If you wish to give out treats, please have your porch light on or be on your porch or steps to meet the little goblins. If your light is not on, then Trick or Treaters know you are not participating. If you are driving around town, please be careful and watch out for those walking.
Music at the “Barn”
The next Music at the “Barn” will be on Saturday, Oct. 24 featuring The Sapps Hollow Band at 6:30 p.m. This is a time to come to the Round Barn Museum on Flaggy Meadow Road and enjoy an evening of music with friends and the weatherman says that it will be warmer. There is also always good food available. There will be more information about the upcoming events very soon, mark your calendars and plan to attend. The Open Mic Night was a little cool, but those who attended had an enjoyable evening listening to the Fridley Brothers and Luther Michael perform. For more information about the next program, please call 304-986-3039.
Celebrate Recovery
Celebrate Recovery Mannington is a group that has been meeting in Mannington for awhile and they welcome those who need someone to talk with and help them recover from problems of life. They meet each week at the First Christian Church at 210 Locust Street at 6:30 p.m. If you think you would like to have more information about this program, you are welcome to attend a meeting or visit their Facebook page at “Celebrate Recovery Mannington.” If you would like to talk with someone, please call Colleen Morris at 304-365-1565, or Nancy Michael at 304-641-6902. This could be just the place for you to talk with someone to help you feel better about yourself.
Historical Society Meeting
The next monthly meeting of the West Augusta Historical Society will be Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson School Museum. This will be the Thanksgiving dinner evening and members and their families are invited to attend.
The organization is currently working, writing grants to do some work at the museums and deciding what needs to be done first. They are also still taking memberships which are $10 per person per year or $100 for a lifetime membership.
There will no longer be yard sales held at the Wilson School Museum. They are planning to do something else with the space that was used for yard sales. If you have dropped off items before for the yard sale, please do not leave things.
For information concerning the Museums or concerning membership please call 304-986-3039.
This is a great organization to help preserve the history of Mannington and also to give back to the community.
City of Mannington Auction
The City of Mannington will hold a public auction on the following items: Boss V-Plow (Fits a 2003 F550) 116” wide 1978 Mauldin Paver with Trailer, Kohler engine, adjustable 8 ft to 11 ft 84” Snow Plow with Quick Connect for a 54” wide Kubota or similar tractor. Swenson Cinder Spreader 120” long by 54” wide with 10.5 HP B/S Engine. Honda GX Trash Pump with 3” inlet/outlet. Said auction will be by public outcry in the parking lot of the city building at 206 Main St., Mannington at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Terms of sale shall be cash and minimum bids apply. City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
Cash Bingo
Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church will host Cash Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Elks Lodge in Mannington. Doors open at Noon, early bird games begin at 12:30 p.m. and regular Bingo will start at 1 p.m. Prizes for each game will be $100 and $200 for the 21st game. Tickets are $20 per ticket for 20 games and $1 for the 21st game. Tickets can be purchased by calling 304-986-1414, 304-986-2540, 304-986-1319, 304-657-6223. Limited tickets will be available at the door.
Halloween Town
Halloween Town returns Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event allows youngsters to trick or treat at small businesses downtown. Just check for the pumpkin outside the participating businesses’ door. This event is for children 12 years of age and under. Get ready for Shop Small Saturday, when folks are encouraged to shop locally and support small businesses on Saturday, November 26th. Then bring in the holidays with the Annual Christmas Parade on December 2nd at 6:00 p.m. Start planning now if you would like to participate in this annual event.
2nd Rabies Clinic
Fairmont Veterinary Hospital invites the community to a Vaccine Clinic with proceeds to benefit the Mannington Fire Department Memorial Fund. If you missed getting your pets’ rabies vaccination, you have another chance on Oct. 29 from 9-11 a.m. at the Homewood Fire Station on Meadow Avenue in Mannington. If you got vaccines at the September clinic that need boosters, you will be able to get them at this time. If you did not get your pet’s Rabies Vaccination in September you can do so at this next clinic. Cats must be in a carrier, dogs must remain on leashes. Payment is with cash or local checks only. Please call us at 304-363-0930 for any preventatives and to schedule booster appointments if these are initial vaccines.
Pizza, Sandwich, Salad Sale
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2-6 p.m. Due to a West Virginia University football game, they will begin serving one hour earlier than normal. Dine in eating or carryout is available. To place an order for pickup please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The building is handicap accessible.
Soup, Sandwich Sale
A soup, sandwich, dessert dinner will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at the Fairview Senior Center. Everyone will receive a delicious dinner and a painted ceramic bowl in exchange for a donation tp the Fairview Food Pantry. Veterans will be honored at this time. Come one, come all!
Check on neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road.
FYI
Please send your Mannington News to my new address carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for helping Mannington stay informed.
