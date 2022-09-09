Good Morning White Hall!
It was a really dreary day yesterday, and little better today. It’s supposed to be a nice weekend though. The forecast for next week is rain almost every day.
It looks so much better going into the “Mall” since they pulled the weeds, and picked up the refuse. I still miss the closed opening to the “Mall.” After using it for about 50 years, I guess that is only natural.
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Elena Ann Espanol who turns 7 years old on Sept. 14. Elena is my great granddaughter. Happy Birthday Elena!
Happy Birthday to my sister, Shirla Atha, and hope she will be able to feel better and get to come home from the hospital soon.
Beverly CEOS Meeting
Our regular monthly Beverly CEOS (Community Educational Outreach Service) meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at the Beverly Clubhouse (Old Nixon School) on Nixon School Road, at 1:30 p.m.
The Nixon School Road is located off Lanham Lane or Apple Valley Road.
The lesson leader will be Janet Rummer. The lesson will be “WV Rhythm: Music in the Mountain State.” Our Reflection for this month is “I love September, especially when we’re in it!”
Happy Birthday to our members, Sheryl Holbert, and Allison Gordon. Welcome to our new members Kathy Nixon, and Allison Gordon.
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting and new members are always welcome.
Scholastic Book Fair
The Scholastic Book Fair is coming to White Hall Elementary on Sept. 12.
Watch for days and times that parents can come to school to shop alone. Students can also shop and parents can pay through scholasticewallet.
White Hall will also celebrate Constitution Day this Friday. Picture Day will be on Sept. 26, and Sept. 28 will be a 2 hour delay for students only.
Marion County Lifelong Learners
If you didn’t get to attend the Open House, you can still register online at https://mclifelonglearners9.wixsite.com/home.
White Hall Town Council Meeting
White Hall Town Council will meet in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet which must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports. Approval is at the second club meeting of the month.
Public Hearing, Volunteer Fire Department Report, Streets & Highways & Wage Review Committees, Police, Legal, Town Coordinator, and Engineer Reports.
Unfinished Business and New Business to Consider includes a bid opening for Garnett Drainage, consider Cleanup Day on Oct. 15, consider December meeting date for Dec. 19, which will be followed with remarks from Council and adjournment.
