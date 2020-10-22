Hello Barrackville!
Soups on!
Fall is sweater weather, early evenings, slowing down and hearty meals! My favorite meal is veggie chili over cinnamon sweet potato. We starting making this at work for lunch and it became an almost weekly favorite. Make your favorite chili recipe with or without meat. Bake a small to medium size sweet potato to almost soft consistency, cool slightly and peel, cube and place in a skillet with a little olive oil or butter, sprinkle with a little cinnamon and fry until desired color. Place the sweet potato in the bottom of a bowl and top with chili, sharp cheddar cheese or sour cream. Such a filling meal even if you choose to go meatless, you won’t notice the absence of that protein.
Congratulations on retirement!
Congratulations to Scott Tharp on his recent retirement after 62 years as solicitor. Friends and church family recently honored Scott with a drive by-parade to wish him well.
Bengal cat found
Bengal Cat found on Pike Street Barrackville; it’s not an ordinary domestic breed. I’m sure someone is missing this sweet affectionate cat. Please spread the word so this kitty gets back to its owner. Proof of ownership, photos and description needed to claim. 304-476-9397
Condolences to local families
Norene Rose Eddy Morris, 94, of McCurdysville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11 at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home in Monongah. She was born May 21, 1926 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Frank D. and Netta Eddy. She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Harold Morris.
Norene was a member of the McCurdysville United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker in her home, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include her son, Randy C. and Jane Morris of Barrackville, her daughter Terry D. Morris Miller of McCurdysville, her grandchildren: Lori Brotosky and her husband Shane, Allison McClure and her husband Colton, Jason Morris and his wife Kristie, Aaron Morris and his wife Ashley, Mark Miller, Brian Miller and his wife Becky, and Eric Miller and his wife Amanda, as well as her great grandchildren: Sierra Brotosky, Launa Morris, Landin Morris, Caleb Miller, Carly Miller, Izzik Haymond, Iziah Miller, Bailey McClure, and Autumn Morris. Norene is also survived by her brother, Franklin E. Eddy, and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Morris.
Mr. Harry Carl Jackson Hall, affectionately known as “Little Billy” to his family, formerly of Barrackville, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Elkins on Friday, Oct. 9. He was the last of eight brothers born to the late William Spencer and Olie May Estep Hall of Barrackville. He was 82 years old and had suffered a stroke in 2011 which left him paralyzed on his right side.
He was married for 56 years to Carolyn Jean Frey Hall, Harry and Carolyn were the parents of four children who survive him, Christie (Hall) Cratty and husband Lance, of Ames, Iowa; Patricia (Hall) Kmucha and husband Christopher, of Elkins; Karl Hall and wife Michelle, of Phenix City, Al; and Matthew Hall, of Dudley, North Carolina. He is survived by 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Ice Cemetery memorial stone restoration
First estimated cost from a restoration specialist to repair Indian Billy’s memorial stone will cost $12,440. Other restoration companies are being sought for estimates.
The group is looking at grants through DAR, and has contacted the state preservation office about designating the cemetery a historical site and they are awaiting paperwork. The group is working with a bank to set-up an account to accept donations for the restoration. More information will be forthcoming when available.
Barrackville Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat in Barrackville will be held as a community event on Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m., please do not start until 6 p.m. If you would like to participate and distribute candy to children, turn on your porch light. If you do not care to take part in the event, make sure your porch light is off. Anyone participating, please, wear a mask and observe distancing protocols. Volunteers will be patrolling the community to ensure the safety of all involved.
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
