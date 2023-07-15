Genesis 25:27: When the boys grew up, Esau was a skillful hunter, a man of the field, while Jacob was a quiet man, living in tents. Isaac loved Esau, because he was fond of game; but Rebekah loved Jacob. Matthew 13:23 As for seed sown of good soil, this is one hears the word, understands it, and bears fruit that yields.
The Lectionary for this Sunday continues the dysfunctional family struggles of Abraham and today Isaac. This past Tuesday I had supper with Rabbi Joe Hemple of Morgantown prior to him giving the invocation at the City Council and Fairmont Times West Virginian Editor Eric Cravey who organizes this excellent Faith Journey page each Saturday.
In the midst of our meal I asked Rabbi why is there so much dysfunctional family life in the characters who represent the Hebrew Nation. Here Jacob and Rebekah love one son over another and it causes great divisions. Rebekah deceives her husband as Isaac’s father had deceived his wife Sara. Esau loses his birthright as Hagar loses his privilege. The rabbi said if there wasn’t conflict, dysfunction or problems, there wouldn’t be any need for the Bible. It would just be that God creates the world and everyone and everything lives happily ever after. But it is not that way.
I suspect that if book banning in America progresses to West Virginia, the Bible would have to be included. It is an adulterous, prejudicial, dysfunctional and unfriendly family piece of Western culture literature. One of its books doesn’t even mention God. It should be banned much more than Tom Sawyer, To Kill a Mockingbird, or Anne Frank.
But back to the text: Abraham, Isaac and Jacob are the seeds of our heritage and the Hebrew Nation. They are the ones we look to — and yet, they are seedy. Their seeds produce not unity but disunity; while their seed was planted on the solid ground, it was lived on a shaky earth.
With Old and New Testament characters we see and read about those whose seeds of faith appeared strong but after a while withered because of power, desire, or economic profit. David, Solomon, Absalom, Ananias, and Sapphira quickly come to mind.
In sports we have seen 4 examples this week alone: First Pat Fitzgerald was a good seed from a good family. He went to Northwestern becoming an All-American in 1995 and 96. He worked himself up the coaching ranks and became the Wildcats’ head coach for 17 seasons turning the program around and becoming the winningest coach in school history. He had agreed to a 10-year contract extension through the 2030 season, winning five bowl games and had three 10-win seasons, but the seed fell among thorns of life and it got chocked with the lure of success and authority. His program was charged with racist attitudes, harassment, intimidation and treatments of Black students. He was fired this past week.
Second, we mention in passing Bob Huggins, perhaps the 3rd most adored and admired person in West Virginia history after Jerry West and Woody Williams. This seed of family value from his father coach and mother in whose named he has raised millions for in cancer research, has denied he ever said he would not be the coach at WVU nor suggested he would step down, despite numerous accounts to the contrary. His seed has fallen in the rocky soil of the Appalachian hillsides where privilege will not rule and people want consideration and not condemnation.
Third, and perhaps the worse is Tommy Tuberville, former Auburn football coach, who got elected to Congress on his popularity. His impact of power is stopping hundreds of military officers from being promoted to keep America safe. He doesn’t care, blocking all Senate nominees due to the Pentagon’s policy that provides paid time off and reimburses travel costs for military members who travel for an abortion. He says there are more important things to do like supporting broadband to every Alabaman, even though he voted against the original bill that would support that effort. His seed too has fallen and chocked by a far right view to destroy freedom at all costs, even the defense of our country.
And the final is Deion Sanders, who as Colorado’s new football coach, has reunited with NIKE for their multimillion dollar investment after being quoted that his divorce from them was final because they “wouldn’t seed me.” But Nike swooped down and Sanders allowed his seed to be carried away in the bosom of money. (all stories from USA Today, July 10 and July 12, 2023)
But, the parable of Jesus doesn’t end with the seedy characters of Isaac or Rebekah, Abraham or Sara. It doesn’t end with bad news of the four mentioned sports figures, to say nothing of a fifth, Larry Nasser. It ends with potentially good news. These Old Testament characters redeemed themselves. Abraham, Isaac and Jacob went on to live a faithful life; David did as well. While others did not, the parable ends with the positive quote, “And those that did (hear the Word) were those, who on good soil understood it, and who bore fruit in yields of a hundredfold, sixty, or thirty plus.”
May we seek the good soil to stand on and hear the word that yields a hundredfold. Even if we have slipped on rocky soil, have been eaten up with the cares of the world, let Jesus’ word pull us up and become the seed we need to be.
