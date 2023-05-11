Good morning Mannington!
It seems a little more like spring today, even with the rain. If you want to see something pretty, stop by the local greenhouse. They will have so many pretty flowers and hanging basket flowers. You just might have to purchase something, even if you really did not plan to buy.
There are happenings around town today, some may be more work than entertainment, but even that will be helping the community. The area around town is beginning to look pretty with flowers planted at many homes. Just watch for cool nights that you might have to cover them up. I have seen some vegetable gardens that have some early plants growing. I hope everyone has a great week, remember those near you who might need some help, even just a phone call. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Spring Cleanup Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Spring Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 13. Two large dumpsters will be placed at Dent’s Run (the former site of our water plant) from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based items and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents who must show a water stub to prove residence. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be city employees with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Grand opening
Plan now and mark your calendar, for Saturday May 13. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the “Senator’s Mansion” wedding and event venue. You are invited to get a first look at West Virginia’s newest wedding venue. This event is open from 2-3 p.m. at 315 High St., Mannington. See online at www.SenatorsMansionWV.com.
Music at the Barn
Music at the Barn begins May 13 at 6 p.m. at the Hamilton Round Barn. The first guests will be Rick Tichner and Jessica Anderson. We will also have an event on May 20 where the guests will be the Sapp’s Hollow Band. Both play a variety of bluegrass, country, gospel and oldies. Save the dates and come out for some fun and fellowship and good food! The admission fee if $5 per person and this is one of the best fundraisers for the organization.
Farmers Market
The Mannington Women’s Club is again sponsoring the Farmer’s Market this year. Opening day is Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. They are looking for vendors to set up in Traders Alley in Mannington. This area is located behind the Elks Lodge and Miller’s Daughter. They are looking for produce vendors, artisan vendors, baked goods vendors, home sales vendors and most any type of vendor, just not yard sales. If you are interested or have questions, please contact Lora Michael. They are also asking for the public and the community to support this event. If the community does not attend then the vendors will decide that they will go to another place. There may not be the same vendors each week, so you might need to check often to see what is available.
Thank you
The weather was nice on Saturday morning last week and there was a great turn out for activities in the town. The canoe race had a good attendance with 38 canoes. Thank you to those who took part and to those who came to watch and support the event. Thank you to those folks who set up yard sales. This is not an easy task although you are getting rid of unwanted items. You do provide fun for those who just enjoy going to yard sales. Others are looking for items they need and do not want to pay full price for them. There were some fundraisers too and we thank you for supporting them.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
