Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. It has been another windy week and they keep saying that it will be warmer as the week progresses. Welcome to all who are traveling to see folks in our area and safe travels to those traveling to see family members.
Easter Services will be happening in area churches, so plan to attend one of your choice. They had a great time at the Easter Egg hunt over the weekend, with many in attendance. Thank you to those who helped plan and see that the annual event happened — it’s something that the children look forward to and enjoy. Spring planting, spring decorating, it is starting to happen.
You may want to think about coming to Mannington to shop that many different stores that have many new items or refinished items for sale. You also might want to check out Miller’s Daughter, it seems they have some new offering. Wishing all a very Happy Easter. Remember to check on those who might need some help, even just a phone call to brighten their day. Enjoy the nice weather we are to have and have a great week. Take care of each other and have a safe week.
Community Sunrise Service
The First Baptist Church of Mannington will hold their annual Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 9 at 7 a.m. This will be an indoor service followed by breakfast with Sunday School and morning worship to follow. The community is welcome to attend.
Easter Tea Party
You just might want to mark this date on your calendar, Saturday, April 8. It is the date for an Easter Tea Party at the Senator’s Mansion. This is the date of the next event at the Mansion in Mannington. The Mansion is located at 315 High St. and there can also be extra parking if street parking cannot be found. The lawn can be entered from Sycamore Street, however the lawn may not be high heel friendly. The Tea Times are 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tea will be provided by Ber Teas from Clarksburg Street, Mannington and the treats are provided by This and That Bakery. The ticket price is $45 each and tickets can be purchased by going on line at www.Senator’sMansionWV.com. This is sure to be a delicious experience. They are also welcoming private parties. Think about a birthday tea for a young lady or an adult. For more information, or plan a party, please call 304-396-6411.
Historical Society
The West Augusta Historical Society is trying to pick a time that more folks will be able to attend a meeting. The April meeting is now planned for Thursday, April 6, that is the first Thursday of the month. The meeting will be held at the Wilson School Museum at 7 p.m. So, please mark your calendar for the date change. The speaker will be Jackie Lopantin, with the topic of “Opportunity for Education and Volunteerism.”
The May meeting will be held on the 4th at 7 p.m. at the Round Barn. The speaker will be Randy Elliott, and he will talk about the History of the Oil and Gas Boom in Mannington.”
There are videos being made that will be used for tour guide training. If you are interested in volunteering as a tour guide or in any other way, please call, contactor attend a meeting and discuss how you can become involved with the historical society. If you wish to call please do so at 304-986-3039 and lease a message.
Tour will begin the first Sunday in May. If a group would like to plan a special time for a tour please feel free to call and see when a time can be arranged. Music at the Barn will be starting in May. Memberships are still being taken and that is $10.00 per year, per person. The memberships also help with the expenses of the Museums.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
