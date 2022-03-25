Good Morning, White Hall!
What a beautiful first week of spring. It’s going to be cooler this weekend, but that’s spring.
New businesses coming into or near the Middletown Commons are Aldi, Apple Annies, Agnes and Alfred Boutique, Michaels, Casa D’Amici, A & K Clothing, and Gwynn Tire is looking good.
The new entrance is looking good, the gravel is down and they are working on it, it will be great to have it all done.
Senior Queen Pageant
March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn in White Hall, Three Rivers Festival will hold its Senior Queen Pageant. Ladies 60 years old or older are invited to participate. To register or get more information, please call Marcella Yaremchuk at 304-365-0491.
White Hall Elementary
If you have a child going to Kindergarten, please return packets to the secretary as soon as possible.
Mar. 25: PBIS Celebration Book Bingo
Mar. 25: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Mar. 26: Regional Math Field Day. Good Luck to Will Fullen
Mar. 29: Dentist plans to visit school
Mar. 30: Report Cards go home
Mar. 31: Terrific Kids for March announced
Apr. 1: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Apr. 5: Group Picture Day by Lifetouch
Apr. 6: PTO meeting and LSIC
Apr. 11: Curriculum Team Meeting
Apr. 13: Easter Parties
Apr. 14: Professional Learning Day and Faculty Senate, no school for students
Apr. 15-19: Spring Break, no school in session
Weather Days: April 20-21-22 will become school in session days if we use more snow days
Town of White Hall
White Hall Town Council will meet in the chambers at the Municipal Building on Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of
Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet that must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the Treasurer and Financial reports.
Communications and Announcements. Laying of the Levy will take place April 19 at 6 p.m.
Public Hearing, Marion County EMS report, Committee Reports: Streets & Highways and Audit Committee (completed).
Next on the agenda: Police, Legal, Town Coordinator, Engineer Reports and Unfinished Business.
New Business to Consider: Approve Budget, Pine Lane Upgrades, Pine Valley Drive Annexation, Fence Quote, Stage Quote, Resolution 22-003 to Enforce Contractor and Stationary Business Registration, (Executive Session: Community Development), and Lavender & Garnett Options.
Blessing Box
Thank you to everyone who has been donating to the Blessing Box!
Please remember the Blessing Box is beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. People can leave non-perishables or other necessities.
Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by
