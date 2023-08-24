Good morning Mannington.
I hope everyone is having a good week, and happy times with friends and family.
I noticed this week that there is another sign of fall. We have a tree behind the house that will have a few red leaves before it really turns. There is another tree that is completely orange and the leaves will fall before this time next week. So, this is one of the early signs that fall is approaching fast.
We have had many events and activities over the last few months and now fall activities are starting. It is so good that, for a small town, we have events going on most every month. Sometimes folks do not take advantage of the entertainment but it is available. I’m thankful for the folks who plan these events and the time they put in to making them successful. We have several folks who are interested in the community. Keep watching for more information especially at the Senator’s Mansion. They have plans for holiday events over the next few months. If you are interested, please check their website. The weather is predicted to be nice over the next several days, so I hope that everyone can enjoy getting outside for a while or doing some outdoor work. Remember to check on your neighbors this week, take care and stay safe.
Tea Party
The Senator’s Mansion is planning for fall. Have you gotten your tickets to the Tea Party that is planned for Sunday, September 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person. There will be tea sampling from BerTeas and treats from This and That Bakery and Catering. The Senator’s Mansion is located at 315 High St. in Mannington. To purchase tickets, check the website at www.senatorsmansionwv.com. Or call 304-396-6411 for more information. They also have plans for more events in the near future which are listed on their website. If you are planning a wedding or other event you might want to think about holding it at The Mansion. Check with them to see if this might be just the place.
Octoberfest
The Annual Mannington Octoberfest is scheduled for October 7 downtown, and they are looking for vendors. So, mark your calendars for this event now. There will be vendors selling many different types of craft items, which makes it a good time to do some early gift shopping for the holiday season. There is also a lot of good food available.
Thank you
Thank you to Mannington City Council, as another old building in Mannington has been demolished and the area cleaned and leveled. They had done one on Buffalo Street and now one has been taken down behind Something Special. This will make the area look so much better. There are more to be done and it will make our town look as if we care. Thank you to council for the work of getting funds to make the project happen.
It’s barbecue time
This year’s Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throw Down will be held September 8-10 at Hough Park, Mannington. This is a time to see those who are professionals compete in barbecue contests and some will be serving barbecue and there will be other food vendors available. Plan to attend now.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.