White Hall’s 3rd Annual Spring Fling Cruise In is May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to all makes and models. Dash plaques and trophies will be awarded. There will be food vendors, music, activities for the kids, and crafts. Located in front of the White Hall Public Safety Building 118 Tygart Mall Loop. For more information call 304-367-1020.
The Town of White Hall would like to honor our veterans. White Hall Town Council has voted to purchase banners for local veterans. Banners would be displayed on the poles from around July 1st to just after Labor Day. These banners will be used again next year.
All veterans living or deceased are eligible. Any veteran or anyone who is interested in having the town honor a family member or a loved one who served in the U.S. military, can call 304-367-1687 or e-mail lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org to sign up for the banners.
Marion County Rescue Squad
Marion County Rescue Squad is providing First Aid & CPR classes April 29. CPR/First Aid for the public will go from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the cost is $60. CPR/First Aid for Health Provider will run from 1-4 p.m. and the cost $50. At the White Hall Public Safety Building 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
White Hall Elementary
We celebrated Month of the Military Child last week by raising awareness and acknowledging our military families in the school.
The school will be attending the Fairmont State performance of “Beauty and the Beast” on May 22.
Best of luck to White Hall students Blake Hannah and Cooper Schrader who will compete in State Math Field Day on April 22.
April 26: Lifetouch spring individual picture day
April 28: April Terrific Kids Announced
April 29: Marion County Literacy and Multicultural Fair at the Fair at the Field House on Mary Lou Retton Drive
May 1-5: Staff Appreciation Week
May 2-5: Third grade administers WVGSA
May 8-12: Fourth grade administers WVGSA
May 15-19: Make up testing for WVGSA
Things to do this weekend
Mon Marion Neighborhood Hospital Multiphasic Blood Analysis, Saturday, April 22. Appointments start at 6 a.m. at the Town of White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Remember to fast 8 hours before your test.
Fairmont Tractor Supply, April 22, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., small animal and poultry swap. Come set up and sale or come support your local farmers!
Be sure that your animals have food, water, and shelter that they need for the time there. No sale of cats or dogs
Zone Hester Band performs at 9 p.m. at Magic’s Bar and Grill.
New business
Casa D’Amici is now open at the Middletown Commons offering delicious pizza featuring dining in, pickup or delivery.
Upcoming events
Pierpont Community & Technical College Culinary Arts, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new facility at 2600 Middletown Commons, Suite 129 on April 27 at 1 p.m.
Morris Park Spring Fling Craft Season is April 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 35 City View Terrace, Fairmont. Free admission and parking.
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up Event May 13, from 7-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month starting May 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Things to Consider
Some of the new items the White Hall Town Council will be looking at the April 24, 2023, Town Council Meeting will be:
Unfinished business includes considering a Peer Recovery/Drug Court Contractor and Election Pay for Poll Workers.
New business to consider includes Election Poll Workers, New Vehicle for Police Department, Ordinance No. 23-004 Special Event Vendor Registration, Fire Extinguisher Partnership with JT Martin, Budget Revision and Representative for Congressman Alex Mooney using PSB
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
