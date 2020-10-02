Matthew 22: 17-21. Tell us, then, what you think. Is it lawful to pay taxes to the emperor, or not?’ But Jesus, aware of their malice, said, ‘Why are you putting me to the test, you hypocrites? Show me the coin used for the tax.’ And they brought him a denarius. Then he said to them, ‘Whose head is this, and whose title?’ They answered, ‘The emperor’s.’ Then he said to them, ‘Give therefore to the emperor the things that are the emperor’s, and to God the things that are God’s.’ When they heard this, they were amazed; and they left him and went away.
I watched with millions of others the Trump-Biden first questionable debate. Unlike some, I viewed it on CNN, Fox, and The Washington Post website, as well as comments following and throughout the next day. With my two televisions and two computers in my office, I can do multi-viewing and tasking. One is usually turned to FOX to get that “fair and balanced news” while the others vary between MSNBC, Turner Classic Movies, and the West Virginia PBS Channel.
I counted the dozen or more interruptions one candidate imposed than the other; the two questions avoided by one and those by the other. I listened to the commentators, from Fox and Friends to CNN. I noted the fact finders The Washington Post revealed of misinformation given and false assumptions mouthed.
Beyond the facts that can’t be disputed but will, the issue is as in the Bible: The spinning of events. We spin what we want to hear our own way. Whether it’s law and order, white supremacy, respect for veterans, payment of taxes, or love of country, we usually make these events spin the way we want to interpret them.
Matthew 22:17-22 reveals this spin. The leaders, attempting to trap Jesus, were amazed that he said, “Render to Caesar the things that are his and to God the things that are his.” But, there are many spins to that statement. Caesar, Hitler, and even King James of England used it to insist it meant following them in dictates and actions. And coupled with Romans 13:1 many religious leaders supported that view. That meant giving to Caesar not only due taxes but loyalty and allegiance since taxes promoted loyalty and allegiance. Other commentators suggest it only meant paying taxes. Others suggested it meant only the highest in authority while others suggested it meant all those in authority, since they were under the authority of the highest in leadership.
However, “render to God the things that belong to God” seeks to ask the value of God in a person’s life, and in their scripture? Is it ultimate, occasional, or not important? In 1942, the Jehovah Witnesses of West Virginia won a landmark Supreme Court Decision (6-3) that, because of their faith, they were not required to say the Pledge of Allegiance, since their allegiance was to a higher authority, God.
Thomas Bennett from Morgantown interpreted this passage to serve in the military as a non-combatant medic in Vietnam. Killed in action, he was awarded posthumously the Congressional Medal of Honor, one of only two ever awarded as a conscientious objector in American Military Service rendering to God what belonged to God. The book, “Peaceful Patriot” tells his story.
The conclusion is clear. We spin the Bible and its words in its specific settings to say what we want it to say. But, what is needed is the overall meaning of the text, of the Bible, and even the human condition. That is what the faith calls, “Good News.” The overall Biblical meaning is that we follow the Lord first — that “we love God with all our heart, soul, might and strength and our neighbor as ourselves.” Both the Old and the New Testament testify to this belief. And the character of our life, in loving God and our neighbor as ourselves is the spinning truth. So we know what we will render to Caesar and what we will render to God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.