Hope everyone is well.
A reminder about the pole decorating contest. If you are interested in participating, stop at the town hall, fill out the form, pay the fee and decorate your pole, easy as that! Let’s make Main Street shine with Christmas.
Also a reminder to send Haidee Toothman a birthday card. Haidee will be 104 on Dec. 12 and would love to get flooded with cards. Thank you so much to those of you who have let me know you are sending cards, I’m sure it will put a big smile on her face.
I’m wondering if anyone followed my days of spreading kindness, I sure hope so. The following are for the days up until my next column:
12/9: Hide a Happy note for someone to find.
12/10: Donate unwanted books to a charity
12/11: Tape some money on a vending machine
12/12: Smile at a stranger or two, or 15
12/13: Get in touch with an old friend or relative
12/14: Let a car in front of you in traffic
12/15: Write or send a thank you note to someone
OK, I’ve given you a task, now try to complete it. Stay tuned to next week for more deeds of kindness.
The Knights of Columbus are holding a sausage sale, orders need to be in by Dec. 14. Sausage available is link or bulk in mild, hot and x-hot, the cost is $5 a pound with a 2 pound minimum. Pickup days are Dec. 19-21 from Noon-4 p.m. You can call 304-363-6286.
I’d like to remind everyone of the drive thru meals the Knights are offering, the next one is Saturday, Dec. 19 from Noon-3 p.m. and it will be a quart of clam chowder with crackers. the cost is $10.
I would like to apologize for the wrong day listed in my previous column. I had the date right but the day wrong, I’m sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.
If you have coats or winter items you would like to get rid of, the BSE Family and Skate-A-Way will have an event on Dec. 13 from 5-8 p.m. for their 2nd annual coat giveaway. There will be a bounce house, a magic show, face painting, carnival games, refreshments, raffle baskets and prizes. For more information, call Ashley Waters at 304-367-9700. Please, when making any donation of gloves, hats coats please make sure they are clean and in good condition. This event will take place at the skate-a-way located on Carlone St. in Bellview.
Skate-A-Way is also doing the Jr. Roller Club. It’s $35 a week per child and it runs from 6:30-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and packets can be picked up during this time or any session time. Price includes skates or blades, games, crafts, movies, prepackaged breakfast lunch, snack and drink, WiFi, assistance with schoolwork and homework distance learning. College volunteers are overseen by a certified Marion County BOE teacher as well. Ask about transportation to/from school. For more info contact the rink.
Skate-A-Way is also having a Skate With Santa and his helpers on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m., which is $6.50 per person that includes skates or blades There will also be picture opportunities with Santa as well.
Happy birthday
I would like to send out birthday wishes to the following:
Dec. 10, Linda Sawitski; Dec. 11, Mark Pulice; Dec. 12, Haidee Toothman, Happy 104 to you! Dec. 14, Jim Ice; Dec. 14, Missy Kuucish; Dec. 15, Jessica Caputo Mamania; and Dec. 15, Tammy Shipley.
Here’s hoping each of you enjoy your day.
Call or email me if you have news to share. My number is 304-777-0540, or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Remember to drive safe, we love our kids and if you can’t be anything else, be nice.
