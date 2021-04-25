As I sat at a luncheon sponsored by Mon Health and the Marion County Commission last week, I was listening to a presentation from David Goldberg, CEO of Mon Health. He was talking about the new Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital currently under construction at the Middletown Commons.
It is going to be amazing and offer cutting edge technology. It was at this luncheon that it struck me that one year ago, Marion County had lost their hospital with the closing of Fairmont Regional Medical Center owned by Alecto Healthcare Services LLC who packed up and went back to California. At that time, we had no prospects for a new hospital.
During the months prior to the closing, I could not fathom a community such as our county without a fully functioning hospital. Why try to recruit people to work and live here without our own hospital? And closing a hospital at the start of a growing pandemic could be devastating to a community such as Marion County.
Well, what a difference a year makes!
Many community leaders, led by our House of Delegates members Mike Caputo, Michael Angelucci, and Linda Longstreth, took the bull by the horns and we went to Charleston to visit with the governor, not once, but three times to impress upon him the crucial need for a Marion County hospital and the need to save jobs.
Several months later, Gov. Jim Justice was here announcing that WVU Hospitals would be moving into the former FRMC and taking over the emergency room and other services. A collective sigh of relief passed through all of us that worked tirelessly to make sure our residents had a hospital and we saved jobs.
Fast forward one year, and here we sit with not only one hospital that is currently expanding, but a new one being built by Mon Health. I do not think there could have been a better outcome for Marion County, and I am so grateful for all the people that worked so hard to make this happen. When they say, “the squeaky wheel gets the grease,” I can confirm that is a true statement. Our wheels squeaked so loudly to anyone who would listen that we now have an abundance of choices for our health care needs.
I must credit Mon Heath and WVU Healthcare for committing to Marion County and providing the needed services along with hundreds of jobs to our residents. It was a great day on June 30, 2020 when WVU opened at the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center site and another banner day when Mon Health held a groundbreaking for their new Marion Neighborhood Hospital on Dec. 11, 2020.
We hear a lot of negative comments about Marion County and sometimes we are our own worst enemy. However, I believe that we need to start realizing what we DO have instead of what we don’t have and look at the positives. We need to be thanking Delegates Caputo, Angelucci, and Longstreth because they did not let the health care ball drop on this county and for that, they deserve all the credit! Sometimes it is good to be the “squeaky wheel.”
