Scripture: Luke 19:39: Some of the Pharisees in the crowd said to him, “Teacher, order your disciples to stop.” He answered, “I tell you, if these were silent, the stones would shout out.”
Message: Stones Will Shout Out
This triumphant entry needs to be re-examined. The hope for most was that Roman authorities would be purged and a new political order established. This Messiah would bring the Kingdom of Heaven on earth like many believed on Jan. 6, 2021.
But Jesus senses the seriousness of this and the misguided political aspirations of the people and even the Pharisees. And Luke’s Gospel makes sure of this: A borrowed donkey has to be found; no chariot or an army to escort Him into the Holy City. He comes near Bethpage at the place called Mount of Olives (Zechariah 9:9) where He will proclaim and pray for peace, not insurrection. And finally, the Pharisees’ comment, “Order your disciples to stop this.” They are saying, “We’re in Power – Don’t overthrow our authority. “ And Jesus says “even the stones will cry out.” The stones will tell the truth of Jesus’ mission.
Have you thought about stones? They do talk, and cry out. They tell the story of the land, the history of the people, and the climate. We can carbon date, X-ray, and uncover what lies beneath them.
And on this Palm Sunday they do cry out — they become the path into Jerusalem where Jesus will seal His destiny. We recall the stones used by Joshua, David, and Jacob (Genesis 28). Stones recall the words of Jesus to the one caught in adultery, “let him who is guilty cast the first stone.” (John 8).
Today, the stones are crying out. They are crying out in Ukraine. The death of more than 400 innocents along the now-empty stone streets of Kyiv and more than 320 civilians in Bucha remind us of the destruction.
In the most recent Smithsonian Magazine, researches are uncovering horrific conditions suffered by some 12,000 Chinese workers, some as young as 12, while laying track for the Central Pacific Railroad to join at Promontory Summit Point.
The stones are crying out in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where on May 31-June 1, 1921 a mob of more than 1,000 white men descended on the Greenwood Black District, killing over 300 black men, women and children. It was not until 1996 after a memorial service held at the church did research begin to uncover these ghastly details. Buried beneath the stones and dirt were uncovered bodies and unmarked graves.
And the sadness of this time, in our West Virginia Legislature, the majority party tried to impose restrictions on the teaching of this type of relevant history (SB 498- The anti-racist bill), saying it would protect students and ensure that no educator in West Virginia is teaching that one race is “inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.” But it would only apply for public and charter schools. There would be no restrictions for so called “private” or “Christian” schools. They could teach anything they wanted in whatever way they wanted with whatever material they desired. The backhanded manner in which it almost passed failed because it was voted in 2 minutes after midnight; two minutes after session ended. But, be assured, these stones will rise again.
Jesus indeed says these stones will cry out. These stones will cry out for a decision from us. Either we must deal with those that can destroy our faith and democracy or use them to build up. It is up to us as we begin entrance to our Jerusalem.
