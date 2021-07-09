Mark 4:37-41
“And a great windstorm arose, and the waves beat into the boat, so that it was already filling. But He was in the stern, asleep on a pillow. And they awoke Him and said to Him, “Teacher, do You not care that we are perishing?” Then He arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace, be still!” And the wind ceased and there was a great calm. But He said to them, “Why are you so fearful? How is it that you have no faith?” And they feared exceedingly, and said to one another, “Who can this be, that even the wind and the sea obey Him!”
We look back over this last year and we think about COVID as a huge storm, a storm that rocked our world, it was a trial like some have never seen before! But for others this last year was just one more surge to a storm that they have been weathering for years!
Like so many personal storms in our lives they start out as just a report of something that has happened somewhere else, something that affects others but not us, something that is far off and a remote possibility!
We hope and we pray that the reports will fade and the storm will never come near to where we live, but!
The reports are true and the storm grows larger, stronger and closer until it finally reaches into who we are and then it stalls right over our lives.
The storms in the natural world are given different names by the weather bureau and likewise the storms we face have many names also.
The names of the storms that rage in our lives are fear, addiction, depression, abuse, rejection, divorce, gender dysphoria, hate, prejudice, sickness and disease to name but a few.
The list of storms goes on and on and while some storms pass quickly there seems to always be another storm rolling into our lives!
Like those in the boat with Jesus that day we have seen the hand of God move in our lives and we recognize who Jesus is.
But listen, sometimes when the storm blows in, we take our eyes and our faith off of the one who has carried us through and saved us from all of the storms of our past!
The storm that we now face looms large before us and it has taken our focus off of trusting God, the storm has now overtaken us and doubt and fear have set in and we have allowed the storm to become our god.
Those in the boat looked in fear at the storm but then, then they went to Jesus and He did what only He can do in any storm. He arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace, be still!” And the wind ceased and there was a great calm.
Jesus is still speaking to the storms that rage in our lives today but we, like those in the boat, have to go to Him even if it is in fear and allow Him to say “Peace, be still!” to our hearts and then trust that He will never leave us in the middle of any storm!
