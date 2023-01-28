So here we are at the end of ugly January.
As much as I love the four seasons, I could learn to love just three and omit winter! However, as a new year dawns, so do many exciting opportunities on the horizon. A new year brings new hope, new opportunities, new outlook, and new faces.
As the Marion County Chamber glides into another year, we do it with new faces. A new Chairman takes over the Board of Directors, and we have several new board members joining us for the first time.
A work session was recently held for the Board and so many positive comments and suggestions were discussed. Many of the new initiatives we started last year like the Happy Hours will continue in 2023 and while these allow our members to stop by a local business on their way home from work, it also shines a light on many of our local restaurants. It truly is a win-win for everyone.
Business growth in Marion County continues to rise. Leading the pack is Middletown Commons and we can all be excited about what’s to come. We thought that our old mall was never going to come to life again, but with the vision of Biafora Holdings, we are watching it before our eyes. There is no reason anyone has to leave our county to shop, dine, or find services they may need anymore. Kudos to all involved in making this happen.
The health insurance plan that our chamber offers for its members got off to a great start last year and it continues to offer discounted options to businesses providing health insurance to their employees.
Each year the MCCC tries to find OUR new opportunities for businesses and residents.
I’m proud of the way this chamber has gone outside the box to find ways to help our businesses stay relevant and continue succeeding. It all starts with leadership and representatives from the County, City, CVB, Chamber, Marion Regional Development Corp., and Main Street are currently partnering on a new event — Discover Marion County. This event will be held in April and developers, entrepreneurs, and companies looking to invest will be invited to discover everything Marion County has to offer.
Statewide and local success stories will be shared as our guests tour the county to see everything we have to offer.
In addition, now that the chamber is facilitating Leadership Marion, we have decided to start a new program for our Young Leaders. With the blessing and support of the Marion County Board of Education, next year’s sophomore’s will have the opportunity to apply for a Young Leaders Program patterned after Leadership Marion. We hope this will kickstart their passion for leadership and encourage them to get more involved in the community. We are very excited about the program which will begin in September 2023.
Yes, it’s an ugly January, but looking ahead to all that’s to come for Marion County, one can see the light shining through the January clouds making way for an exciting and bright Marion County.
