My Daughter Paige recently went back to teaching.
She has worked as a worship leader alongside her husband Drew for four years now. But when Drew & Paige decided, Drew would go to seminary to become a pastor they knew they needed to secure some funding to keep the family going while Drew studied.
Paige has loved teaching as far back as I can remember. She would come home from school, when she was in first grade, line up her dolls and we would hear her teaching them the things she’d learned in school that day. So in her first year of high school we were not surprised when she said she wanted to study education.
Her first year in her first position I would call to see how things were going and she would say “I never stop working. I must get everything in order for tomorrow’s classes, then I teach that, I come home grade papers, I get things ready for the next day and that’s all between parent-teacher meetings, meetings with our principal and the clubs I have to chair.”
She said, “It never ends!” I asked how are your students doing and like a light switch her voice accelerated, I could hear her excitement and it was all about how awesome her class was grasping the subjects and how two or three that had been struggling were making progress. It was as if the students made all her effort worth it.
That’s how it is, I believe for most of the educators that take the classes, finish their degrees and step into the classroom.
The hard work, the regulations and new plans of the state and legislators, the parents and the homework checking, the planning and the collecting of supplies as well as the trying to figure out what their families answers are all made a little easier when they step in front of their classes and teach. For the few hours in the day they can take the knowledge they have and transport it into the minds of their students is what makes them tick, what makes them do all of the other “stuff” so they can help their students become who they will eventually be.
The Board of Education does so much for students and families it is unbelievable. They transport the children. I ask every educator I meet “how did the school system become so much of the catch all for students and their families?” Everyone one of them will tell you “Because it has to be done or they can’t get to the classroom and learn.” I.E.P.s and feeding programs, after school programs and free lunches. It is overwhelming to me all that the Board of Education produces to make their students and their students families lives better.
We are blessed here in Marion County West Virginia to have superior superintendents, the excellent principals and educators, counselors, school nurses and support staff we have. Everyone of them, every day works hard to make sure every student has every opportunity to succeed.
That deserves a cape, doesn’t it?! When you get a chance thank one of these superheroes, won’t you please. Or call the BOE office and tell them “Thanks!” Their number is 304-367-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.