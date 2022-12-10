Matthew 24:14-30: “Well done, good and faithful slave you have been trustworthy in a few things; I will put you in charge of many things; enter into the joy of your master.”
While talent in this text refers to a unit of money or weight, talent can also refer to a gift or skill set that each person has, as in I Corinthians 7:7; “But each has a particular gift from God, one having one kind and another different kind.” Paul exemplifies this in I Corinthians 12:4-12 as he shares on the varieties and services of these gifts.
I say all of this because on October I attended a Theological Exploration Forum to learn and discuss “Campus Religious Life in the 21st century.” The focus was on “Vocational Discernment.”
Chaplains, campus ministers and students across America attended. The event was sponsored by the Eli Lilly Endowment Fund that underwrote a grant for the WVU Presbyterian Campus Ministry and Harless Center. I met and talked with spiritual leaders from such schools as Oklahoma, Georgetown, Pepperdine, Iowa State, and diverse denominational groups as Catholic Ministries from Purdue and Virginia Tech; Lutheran Ministries from Maryland, and Presbyterians at North Carolina (Chapel Hill). l learned of the works by evangelicals such as Navigators and Assemblies of God.
Rev. Dr. John Schmalzbauer, Professor Religious Studies at Missouri State University, led the 3 year research. Dr. Katie Hoegman, Associate Professor of Sociology at Missouri State, assisted in the compiling of data and results.
The survey was given at public and private universities, church related institutions and independent bodies for a total overview picture of religious life on campuses as it impacts students in the midst of these times, their vocational considerations and varieties and service of gifts.
Twenty-two statements were listed and rated by these groups whether Pentecostal, Evangelical, Mainline Protestant, Catholic or ecumenical bodies. The results were factored between the year 2000 and 2022. The Top 4 ranked statements were Spiritual, slightly more pronounced in 2022 than in 2006. The four are (1) Bring students to Christ; (2) Utilize students as religious/peer leaders; (3) Develop students’ spiritual formation and vocational tract; and (4) provide worship, sacrament, and prayer services. However, the bulk of the interviews weren’t private or church related schools.
Five through nine rankings reflects a discernment rated more important in 2022 than 2006. They were (1) Group should be a place of respect/diversity for students; (2) ministry should provide a place for mission work & social outreach; (3) The ministry should help students discern their life path & vocations; (4) the facility should be a home away from home; and (5) facility should provide Scripture study or religious education.
The least important for students were (1) protection from secular and atheistic trends; (2) participation in College Making decisions; (3) keeping spiritual loyalties of the students intact; (4) being a part of crisis campus intervention; (5) acquainting with local churches.
When I led our WVU students in this discernment exercise, they were reflective of some of these views but differed quite substantially on others. The most important aspects of ministry to students were (1) Give them a Home Away from Home, (2) Create a community that respects and appreciates diversity, (3) Help Students Discern Their Life Paths or Vocations, (4) Foster commitment to Social Justice, and (5) participate in University or College Decision Making. And the three that were the least important to WVU students were (1) to articulate the religious identity of the school, (2) protect students from atheistic or secular influences, and (3) bring students to Christ.
For students, as well as church members or those in society, we need to use our talent or talents (be it in money or in gifts) as a ministry to Jesus and not as a job to benefit ourselves. We need to discern the gifts we have in regard to our life, our vocation and service to God and fellow man. So, go use your talents, and may blessings follow.
