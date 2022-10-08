Acts 11:1-3: “The apostles and the believers in Judea heard that the Gentiles had also accepted the word of God. So when Peter went up to Jerusalem, the circumcised believers criticized him, saying, ‘Why did you go to uncircumcised men and eat with them?’ Then Peter began to explain it to them, step by step.”
I remember a religious revival hit Fairmont in 1973. It was called “Key 73” People of all persuasions, walks of life, life styles, economic status and political beliefs said they accepted God as their Father and Jesus as their Christ. And churches started to grow in numbers
But surprisingly, some churches found reasons to refuse. One was over the adult baptism. A second issue was over the literal interpretation of the Bible. Other churches refused because of same sex, belief of Holy Communion or the ordination of women.”
These faithful seekers were baffled and Fairmont began to drift away because churches acted as their own judge and jury, imposing their non-denominational standards upon others. They sought, not to listen to God, but to their own thoughts. And that became the falling away from the church. People say the love God and others, except….when it involves people or beliefs.
And suddenly the story of Peter appeared on the TV and computers of every Fairmont house. It started when Peter finally told Jesus beside the sea of Tiberius he would feed His sheep; He went from denying the Lord to deciding for Him; And from this 21st chapter of John to this 11th chapter of Acts, Peter would turn the religious establishment upside down.
Why would Peter stay with Cornelius, a Taxidermist, who handled dead carcasses? Why would he assist in the conversion of Cornelius, a Gentile? And why would he dine with and accept those who were not circumcised? Because of this, he had to appear before the circumcised believers in Jerusalem on why he associated and ate with these kinds of uncircumcised people.
But Peter stands up at the conference and explains these workings of God. He says this is not of man’s doing and further says, “What God has made clean, you must not call profane,” that baptizing cannot be withheld from those who believe, and in Acts 10:34 “I truly understand that God shows no partiality.” When they heard this, they were silenced. And they praised God.
So, if the Jerusalem Council found no fault with Gentiles, uncircumcised, women, Taxidermist, Tattooist, Soldiers, or the like, then why we? Why should churches set up rules and regulations that prohibit the worship, acceptance and following of God and Jesus Christ? Why shouldn’t we speak for those who believe regardless of their color, race, origin, life style or gender orientation?
Because of what the Jerusalem council did, can we not also say, “And they praised God.”
