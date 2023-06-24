It has been quite a month for Marion County.
We are welcoming two new higher education presidents to our community and recently heard that the search will begin soon for a new City of Fairmont manager.
These are all pivotal positions in Marion County as all three entities are economic drivers for the entire county. The Chamber works very closely with these three positions and partners on many initiatives.
Let us start with Dr. Michael Davis, the new Fairmont State University President.
Dr. Davis will assume his presidential duties on July 1 and will be moving his family from Virginia. He was formally Chief of Staff for James Madison University where enrollment is over 20,000 students. We hope he will bring a sense of community to his new position and implement many of the successes from JMU while embracing all the Fairmont State successes as well.
According to the Fairmont State, “Davis’ expertise in leading curricular innovation and crafting international student and faculty opportunities will be used well at Fairmont State. In his international programming efforts and travels abroad while at JMU, Dr. Davis conducted programming with universities and government agencies in Rwanda and Kosovo. He secured formal partnerships offering high-impact opportunities that facilitate compelling enrollment and programmatic co-curricular prospects for students and faculty alike.”
That is great news for Fairmont State as the international student population is growing and the opportunities are endless.
Dr. Milan Hayward, the new Pierpont Community & Technical College President also comes from Virginia. He was formally the Vice President of Virginia Western Community College’s School of Career and Corporate Training. In a recent interview, Dr. Hayward said, “We’ve already purchased a home here in Fairmont because we want to invest in this community. This is where the ATC [Advanced Technology Center] is located, and I want to be close to the main campus for the foreseeable future. ...”
That is great news to hear because we have had so many new community leaders choose to live outside of Marion County. His commitment to the college and the community is a sign that he is ready to get involved and become part of our community!
Both presidents will be honored at a Chamber Welcome Luncheon on July 31 and introduced to the business community,
In addition, the City of Fairmont will be searching for a new City Manager in the coming months. Since Fairmont is the county seat, it is an important position to move the city forward.
A successful City of Fairmont means all county municipalities have an opportunity to grow as well. One important aspect is the sharing of services; it is being done now with infrastructure needs such as water and sewage, but there is so much more that can be done. The MCCC hopes Fairmont City Council chooses the perfect candidate; one that is committed to our community and wants to see all of Marion County succeed.
As we prepare for our 69th Annual Dinner meeting in August and the 10th Anniversary of Dancing with the Stars in October, we welcome both Dr. Davis and Dr. Hayward and look forward to seeing them at upcoming MCCC and community events.
