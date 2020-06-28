We live in a new world. Business as usual is no longer the catch phrase for the small business industry and the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 has and will continue to have a devastating impact on small businesses and hourly workers. Most came to a complete stop in March laying off employees and causing record breaking numbers of unemployment claims.
The COVID-19 crisis will come to an end. But until we get there, we must stay informed and do what we can to protect our local businesses and the local workforce that sustains them.
The federal government has taken this very seriously passing a second stimulus for small businesses late last month. However, economists project that more than 100,000 small businesses have closed permanently since the pandemic escalated in March, according to a study by researchers at the University of Illinois.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, one in five small businesses reported having to temporarily close since the pandemic started. That is 20% of our business community and losing them often creates a ripple effect in communities like we have in North Central West Virginia. Small shops and restaurants are the lifeblood of our towns and the owners depend on each other to help stimulate their growth.
Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is urging Congress to come up with a special “bridge program” to help restaurants, movie theaters, hair salons and other places that won’t be able to open at full capacity for a long time. But negotiations between Congress and the White House on the next economic relief package have stalled.
Business owners have been offered PPP loans, EIDL loans, and other streams of potential income, however, all of these come with strings attached. Stipulations on how to use the money, where to use the money, time frame to use the money, what is forgivable and what has to be paid back have confused our business owners to a point that some are not even attempting to apply.
Local events have been cancelled or postponed, vacations put on hold, schools are trying to design plans for the fall and through it all, we are all trying to get back to some kind of normal. A local Marion County restaurant, who can open at half capacity, has chosen to stay closed with takeout only. In speaking with the owners, one of their main concerns is that during the summer, they have a high volume of out of town patrons. For that reason, they are fearful for their staff that someone can bring the virus to the restaurant, so they have chosen to remain closed until further notice.
This is not an isolated case. There are many businesses who can open but are still concerned with the spread of COVID. Will they ever open back up? Time will tell, however, the devastating effect this pandemic is having on small communities will be felt for years to come.
So, what will be the new normal and what can we do? As a society, we must follow the federal and state guidelines. Take this virus seriously and adapt to the changes it is forcing on us. Accept the fact that 2020 will be a year like no other and many Marion County businesses might have to take a different path. That is why it is imperative that, now more than ever, we support our local business community as much as we can. If they have an online presence, check it out and if they have an open storefront, support them, but in all cases, stay safe and follow all the suggested protocols.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce stays in contact with our federal, state, and local elected officials and will continue to advocate for our business community. Our promise is to keep our residents and businesses up to date with the most important information we are given.
As proud residents of Marion County, we have faith that Marion County will rise above this pandemic and become a stronger community.
