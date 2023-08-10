It is so wonderful we live in an area where we can grow an abundance of vegetables and preserve them for later use. Is there nothing better than opening a jar of green beans in February or pulling out frozen peaches for a cobbler in the middle of January?
Although I am secretly glad the cucumbers are slowing down, I love every single one when sliced for a salad or dip or sandwich. My friend Sara made this simple little dip for me and the ladies at work enjoyed it so much: 3 Ingredient Cucumber Dip. 1 large cucumber, 1 packet of dry Italian dressing, 12 oz. whipped cream cheese (although I used a block of regular and it worked OK) mix cream cheese and Italian seasoning, peel cucumber and scoop out seeds, slice in strips and cut into small cubes. Mix cheese mixture and cubed cucumber and put in fridge to chill. Use crackers to dip! One of my coworkers just used it as a spread on toast and it was great, too. Use within a day or so as the water releases from the cucumbers quickly. I am adding a Summer Italian Vegetable recipe from WVU Extension, we are trying it this week at work, try it and see what you think.
Community Day at the VFD
Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department will host a community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 12. There will be different events involving rescue tools and flowing water through the fire trucks with parents and kids of the community. We also will have a cookout for lunch at 12 p.m. If you have any questions, feel free to message us on Facebook or call the station at 304-534-8686. I hope to see everyone there from the community.
Barrackville’s First Fire Truck Committee Meeting
There was a meeting of the newly formed Barrackville First Fire Truck committee, and they had a great deal of brainstorming and ideas on how to preserve the town’s first fire truck. Just as an aside did you know the Samantha was first named “Betsy?” No one knows why or when the name changed or for that matter why she is called Samantha. Suggestions were to place the truck on a cement slab, raise the tires, proceed with sealing to preserve and to place a roof over to shield from the weather. Some of the procedures and materials may be donated and funds will need to be raised when costs are assessed. A memorial plaque will be added later to document the history of the truck. If anyone is interested in donating or in joining the committee contact Cari Casuccio via email caricasuccio@gmail.com
Barrackville Police Department
We would like to thank everyone that came out and enjoyed our first family movie night. From the conversations I had and heard from others is that everyone had a great time and can’t wait to see this become a yearly event. This event would not have been possible without the help and contributions from organizations and businesses around the area.
We would like to thank Dollar General in Barrackville for donating water, Little General in Barrackville for donating ice, Fairview Volunteer Fire Dept Chief Gillespie for the use of his coolers, Barrackville Lions Club for donating snacks and drinks, Fairview Care aka Austin Boylen for the movie screen, sound system, projector, bounce house and all the help planning this event, Grant Town EMS and Fire Department for the popcorn and sno-cones, Fred Mcclung for the popcorn and cotton candy. Barrackville Little League for the use of the field and facilities. We would also, like to thank Fairview VFD, Rivesville VFD, Barrackville Vol Fire Department Company 1, Farmington VFD, Fairview Police Dept., Grant Town VFD, and the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management for coming and showcasing their equipment and interacting with the children and community.
Also, a big thank you to my daughter Katelynn Wilson who was there with me from beginning to end helping set things up, pass out treats and informational bags and tear down and to the Town of Barrackville for giving me approval and allotting me funds for the event and Mayor Josh Southern and Councilmember Cari Cassuccio for coming out and supporting us for this event. Thank you everyone for putting smiles on the children’s faces and I even got to meet Vanessa Cain and Dani who inspired this event in my heart.
Leash law
The Barrackville Police Department would like to remind the community that there is a leash law pertaining to animals and they must be on a leash when out in the community. Please do not allow your animals to roam freely. Animals must be tied out and not able to run freely, if they don’t have a run or leash you should have an underground fence or something that keeps them in your yard and under your control.
Yard sale alert
Please hold onto yard sale items or things for donation you have hanging around the house. The Barrackville Christmas In Our Town Committee is planning a rummage sale soon. We will announce dates to begin collection of items. Thanks!
Congratulations Bella
Bella Ayersman, daughter of Tina and Mackey Ayersman, won “Mannington District Fair Teen.”
Summer Italian Vegetables
1 medium onion, diced, 1 medium yellow squash or zucchini, chopped, 1 tomato, chopped, 1 green pepper, diced, 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, 2 ounces of mozzarella cheese, shredded (½ cup shredded), Salt and black pepper to taste
Directions. Preheat oven to 350°F.
Combine onion, squash or zucchini, tomato, and green pepper in a 9-inch square baking dish. In a small bowl, mix the tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder together, then pour the sauce over the vegetables. Bake uncovered for 30 to 35 minutes until squash/zucchini is tender. Top with cheese and bake another 4 to 5 minutes until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours. Eat within 3 to 5 days.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall- PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
