April is National Poetry Month, 30 days of celebrating the joy, expressiveness, and pure delight of poetry. Learn more about National Poetry Month by visiting your local library or bookstore to discover authors new and old. In 1927, West Virginia established a state poet laureate position, which is currently held by Marc Harshman, the author of 11 picture books for children and three poetry chapbooks. One of his children’s books is entitled Fallingwater: The Building of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Masterpiece, which he co-authored with Anna Egan Smucker. It is a lovely, simple little tale of the Fallingwater House from inception to completion, located in the hills of the Pennsylvania Laurel Highlands.
Barrackville Planning Commission news
The Barrackville Planning Commission is appointed by the Town Council with the directive to develop a comprehensive plan. The purpose of a comprehensive plan is to identify issues and concerns of residents in order to improve the quality of life for those that live and work in Barrackville. The plan will include a detailed action plan outlining specific steps that town government and other partners can take to address the identified issues and concerns. The plan will also be the foundation for future growth and development in the town.
As the plan revolves around issues in Barrackville, citizen input is a vital part of the planning process. With the help of our advisor from the WVU Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic through the WVU Law School, we conducted an online survey of adult residents of Barrackville. I should note here that WVU is providing these services at no cost to the citizens.
The survey will be used to help us develop a plan that reflects the intentions of our neighbors. I’d like to share a few preliminary findings from the survey. First, we had a great response, particularly from residents between the ages of 25 and 55 that own their own homes.
First, 85% of people in the survey are either satisfied or very satisfied with the quality of life in Barrackville. We should be proud that people take such pride. However, we shouldn’t sit back and take it easy because everything is just fine. We want to be better.
We asked people what is the most important for Barrackville to improve. The responses in order. Coming in first was street condition, followed by the visual appearance of town, then enforcement of ordinances, followed by availability of recreation, police protection and water and sewer.
We asked about land use and regulation. Only 10% of the citizens are in favor of building multi-family residential (apartments, townhouses, and condos). We asked about zoning and 70% are in favor of a zoning ordinance. Abandoned and dilapidated building regulation is a concern of 95% of our neighbors.
All of this information was reported to town council at the most recent meeting. It will be taken into account as we write the Comprehensive Plan to submit to the council for their review.
We are conducting a survey with the youth of Barrackville right now and that survey can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/BarrackvilleYouth
Our meetings are currently being conducted via Zoom. Notice of all meetings is posted at city hall in accordance with WV Code and we invite citizen participation.
Thank You from Girl Scouts
Please accept a huge “Thank You” from Barrackville’s Girl Scout Troop 35851 for supporting our community. We sold every single box of cookies at our drive-thru cookie booth in record time! We had support from those as young as toddlers up to our oldest patron who was 100 years young!
Barrackville Council Meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Council will be held April 6 at 7 p.m. at town hall at 716 Pike St. This meeting is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.
Burning laws
March 1-May 31 from 5-7 a.m. Oct. 1-Dec. 31 from 5 p.m.-7 a.m. Residents who ignore the burn laws are subject to a maximum fine for $1,000.
No burning from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.The fire must be attended at all times. The area must be cleared down to mineral soil for a minimum distance of 10 feet around what is being burned. If your fire escapes, you are liable for the cost of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause to others. Willfully setting fires is a felony and punishable by fine and/or imprisonment. The West Virginia Arson Hotline is 1-800-223-FIRE.
Easter Bunny
The Easter Bunny will be handing out a book and a little sweet to Barrackville Kids, in a drive by fashion, on Saturday, April 3 beginning at 10 am. The Bunny will be found at the pavilion at the Barrackville United Methodist Church. Bring the kids by and say “Hi!” Sponsored by the Barrackville Lions Club.
Barrackville Memorial Tree
Names of community members who have passed during 2020 or 2021 can be added to the Memorial Tree. The Barrackville Memorial Tree will be located near the Town Christmas Tree during the December 2021 “Christmas In Our Town” event. After the event it will be housed at the community building. The Memorial Tree is a remembrance of names of those from the Barrackville community who have passed away. The cost is $10 per name. If you would like to add a name in remembrance, please contact the Barrackville Lions Club through Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558.
