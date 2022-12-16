The Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host a Santa Run on Sunday, Dec. 18 around the White Hall and Pleasant Valley areas. Santa will be handing out treats in exchange for nonperishable foods for our local food banks. They will start in the White Hall area around noon and then they will make their way back to Pleasant Valley.
Company 12 appreciates all the support from the community for the less fortunate. Let’s all help them make this a successful event!
White Hall Elementary
Dec. 19: Make up day for the Christmas Music Program if Dec. 16 is a snow day
Dec. 21: Classroom Christmas parties.
Dec. 22: Professional Day
Dec. 23-Jan. 2: Holiday break.
Jan. 3: Return to classes
Jan 4: PTO at 6:30 p.m. in Media Center
Jan. 9: Fairmont State men’s basketball team visits
Jan. 10: Cardiac Project for Kindergarten and 2nd grade
Jan.13: End of semester
Jan. 13: PBIS Celebration
Jan. 16: Holiday
Free Fairmont State games for White Hall students and staff:
• Wednesday, Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs Alderson Broaddus University
• Saturday, Jan. 14, 4:00 p.m. vs West Liberty University
Things to do this weekend
Magic’s Bar and Grill Christmas Party, Dec. 17, free food from 5-7 p.m. Free Magic Show from 6-7 p.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to come to the Magic Show.
Magic’s Bar and Grill-Dec. 17, 9 p.m. to Midnight, Rock City Band.
Upcoming Town of White Hall events
The White Hall Municipal Building will be closed Dec. 23 and 26 for the Christmas Holiday
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
The second White Hall Town Council meeting for December is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.
Things to Consider
Some of the new items the White Hall Town Council will be looking at the Dec. 19 Town Council Meeting will be: Discuss/Consider Roxbury Road and placement of new town sign on Routr 73.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication.
Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.