From 2011-2018 there were 35,156 NEW cases of child abuse and neglect in West Virginia.
With COVID-19 causing us to spend more time closed off from each other, experts expect 2021 records for child abuse and neglect to explode. They expect the explosion because when adults are under major stress, with increased deficiency in money and uncertainty in the future, children are the easiest targets to release that frustration on.
In a recent tragedy-filled case of abuse and neglect, a five-year-old child was beaten to death by his mother’s boyfriend. The boyfriend had other issues, but he was unemployed and felt like he had no future. While that trial is going on we should not speculate too much but I think we all can agree that regardless of the life lived by adults and all of the things we can face, children should not have to endure our frustration through abuse. We can agree on that right?!?
When a perpetrator intentionally harms a minor physically, psychologically, sexually, or by acts of neglect, the crime is known as child abuse.
Child abuse includes physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse and neglect, which is the failure to provide a minimum standard of care for a child’s physical and emotional needs.
Child abuse is seldom a single event. Rather, it occurs with regularity, often increasing in violence. It crosses all boundaries of income, race, ethnicity and religious faith. A child abuser is usually closely related to the child, such as a parent, step-parent or other caregivers.
Neglect is the most common form of child maltreatment. Neglect is when a parent, guardian, or other caregiver does not provide for a child’s basic needs. Neglect includes not providing food, shelter, supervision, health care, schooling, affection or support.
But throughout this emotionally draining circus called COVID-19 children have not been out among other children and adults so they haven’t been able to relay their abuse. They haven’t had the lifeline that can come through the time with a teacher who listens and often asks the questions about “why do you have that bruise?” and all of the other questions that need to be asked when children are lacking the protection and support they need at home.
I can’t imagine the horror that a child endures living with the fear of what their day will hold, especially if they have no one to tell about their abuse and neglect. And worse, the ones they tell and they aren’t believed or nothing is done about it. In 2018, we heard the account of a child who told a neighbor of the abuse they and their siblings were enduring at the hands of an older family member and the neighbor told the family member and the abuse became harsher.
I’m supposed to use this article to lead you to resources in our community so let me do that. If you hear, see, or think you are aware of a child being abused or neglected please call 1-800-352-6513.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.