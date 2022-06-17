Good Morning, White Hall!
With a 100 degree temperature on my thermometer on my back porch, I didn’t spend any time outside. That was Wednesday, Thursday was up to 90-plus degrees, and by evening it will probably be as bad as yesterday.
Thank you to my granddaughter Mandy for keeping track of all my appointments, and keeping up with all the things that are happening in our family.
Farmer’s Market
The Farmer’s Market will be tomorrow, Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building. Ten-plus vendors have signed up for the market.
Beverly CEOS Yard and Hot Dog Sale
Our CEOS members will have a Yard Sale and Hot Dog Sale, next Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Beverly CEOS Club House(old Nixon School) at 60 Nixon School Rd.
The club helps support different charities: Literacy Volunteers, food pantries, and the veterans are just a few
Mayor John Michael
It was reported at the Council meeting, that Mayor John Michael has retired from his school teaching position.
Councilmember, Bob Wotring, congratulated him on his retirement, and mentioned that he had taught three of his four children.
The Mayor wanted to thank the fifth-grade teachers for the retirement party in his room.
Bella Hair Design
Bella Hair Designs welcomes stylist, Angela Coffman to, the salon.
She offers hair extensions, and specializes in hair color. Welcome Angela!
You may call 304-363-7089 or 304-635-3749.
Afterschool Alliance
A large majority of the country’s summer learning programs will open this summer, and nearly all plan to serve students mostly, or entirely in person.
That’s a significant increase from the number of programs that served students mostly or entirely in person a year ago.
Two-thirds of program leaders are concerned about being able to hire enough staff this summer. Just one in five programs, has accessed the federal COVID education relief funds designed to help students recover.
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call, and approval of the minutes.
Communications and Announcements: A steady turn-out was reported for the Unclaimed Property Event, and the E-Waste Event.
The Municipal League Conference is August 2-5, at the Marriott in Morgantown off Don Knotts Boulevard.
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be at the Trinity Assembly of God Church from Aug. 4-8. Mayor Michael reported that it takes 20 volunteers over the age of 18 to set up the wall and take it down.
A Community Music Event will be held Aug. 27 from 12 noon to 10 p.m.
Family Fun Dog Days will be held Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Treasurer John Jacobs announced the East Fairmont High would like to participate in the upcoming White Hall events to raise funds for their new sports stadium.
Police Department Report: Police Chief Guerrieri reported 715 calls for service, with 65 cases, and 65 citations. The department also made multiple felony arrest and transports to the regional jail.
The chief also reported that two of his officers, Officer Norman and Officer Streyle with his K-9 (Spur), are the ones who tracked and captured the second suspect, during the chase and manhunt of two suspects fleeing from police in Harrison County.
Legal Department Report: Town Attorney, Trey Simmerman has been addressing day to day to questions with Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover; property issues, and letters for delinquent fees.
Letters were sent for delinquent fees, sent a letter to the Development office for reference to the TIF Development to get some information on what has been done out on Soughland Drive with no response.
Engineer Brad Pigott Report: A motion was made to accept the Town Engineer’s offer to pay two of his employees to dig the exploratory ditch, and authorize the Town Attorney to prepare a temporary construction easement for the project.
The Engineer reported at Pine Valley is within the Town and it needs some work, Opal Drive looks like it has reverted back to the abutting landowners, and will have to get easements form the abutting landowners.
Belinda is in need of repaving, and a standalone project cost of $22,091.30 and if added to other paving projects the soft cost for the project would decrease.
The Engineer investigated who owned Emerald Drive by White Hall School, and his finds suggest it belongs to the Board of Education.
Three of six contractors have been contacted for estimates for clearing the trees at the 132 exit beautification project.
Consider Marion County Humane Humane Society Request:
It was moved to donate to the Marion County Humane Society the amount of $10,000, and authorize the Town Coordinator to revise the budget to reflect the donation and report back to the Town Council.
Donna Long, board president of the Marion County Humane Society, thanked the council and mentioned that the New Pet Works store at the Middletown Commons has also been helping them with donations.
Three fireproof cabinets for $1,565 each, plus shipping was approved for purchase.
The Marion County Rescue Squad was accepted at $1,550, plus $25 per month for cleaning.
Valley Volunteer Lease Agreement as a month-by month basis at the current terms passed.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756. If you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times West Virginian will be in on Friday, so any information will need to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
