This week our lives were interrupted by images of the devastation and suffering that war has brought to the Ukraine.
The president of the Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pleaded with our leaders for help. In the faces and images of real people we see suffering and death. We cannot ignore their suffering.
We are not the first generation to have the atrocities of war interrupt our lives. It seems that each generation has faced this challenge.
One warm afternoon this week, I took a bicycle ride around the city of Fairmont. Towards the end of my ride, I found myself up at Woodlawn Cemetery looking over the city of Fairmont. And there in the cemetery were the hundreds of gravestones representing the families and generations that have lived and died in and around the Fairmont area.
They have witnessed wars against ISIS and in Syria, Afghanistan and Iran, Vietnam and Korea, World War I and World War II, civil wars around the world including the civil war in the United States. And I wondered if they had any wisdom for us? What would they say to us in 2022? And as I paused on top of that hill, I could sense their response.
Seek justice and world peace. Be courageous. Don’t worry about accumulating things or achievements. They are not as important as you imagine. Treat each other kindly and fairly. Be kind and forgiving. Care for those who need help. Love one another.
Their words echo the words of Jesus:
Do not be afraid. 6 Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? Yet not one of them is forgotten in God’s sight. 7 But even the hairs of your head are all counted. Do not be afraid; you are of more value than many sparrows. Luke 12:6-7 (NRSV)
Do not worry. 29 And do not keep striving for what you are to eat and what you are to drink, and do not keep worrying. 30 For it is the nations of the world that strive after all these things, and your Father knows that you need them. 31 Instead, strive for God’s kingdom, and these things will be given to you as well. Luke 12:29-31
Love one another. 34 I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another. John 13:34
Seek unity. 20 “I ask not only on behalf of these, but also on behalf of those who will believe in me through their word, 21 that they may all be one. John 17:20-21a
Thank you God for the guidance of those who have gone before us. May we know your love and grace as we seek your Kingdom on earth as it is in heaven.
