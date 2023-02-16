Good morning Mannington!
Are a lot of folks thinking spring? I hope everyone is enjoying the warm, dry days that we have had, but then again tomorrow may be winter again.
There are daffodils coming up in the neighbor’s yard, before the 15th of February. I hope everyone had a great Valentine’s Day. Any day is a good day to remember someone and show some love to others. Spring events are being planned, so it will not be long until there will be things to do after being inside most of the winter. If you plan to garden, be it vegetables or flowers, this summer, this might be a good time to really begin to think of what you will need and make plans. Are there plants that you would like to try, something new, change the way you plant? It seems like spring will be here much sooner than usual. I hope everyone has a good week. Remember to check on those near you that might need some help, just give them a call. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Benefit sub sale
The Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be sponsoring a sub sale on Feb. 22 with pick-up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is $8 per sub and these can be delivered to local businesses. To pre-order for individuals or businesses, contact any member of the fire department, an auxiliary member or phone or text 304-520-6107. Please remember to leave your name, phone number and number of subs you wish to order. The proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit a fellow first responder who is currently battling cancer. Pre-ordered subs may be picked-up at Central Station of the Mannington Fire Department on the corner of Monroe and Clayton streets. Pre-Order, they might not make that many extra.
Lenten luncheon
It’s time again for the Annual Lenten Luncheons sponsored by the Mannington Ministerial Association. The theme for this year is “Above All.. The First Lenten Luncheon will be held Feb. 23 at noon provided by First Baptist Church of Mannington at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. A light lunch of soup will be served and a short devotional will be provided by a member of The Mannington Church of the Nazarene. The community is invited to attend. The luncheons are held each Thursday at noon during Lent.
Welcome to a new pastor
The First Christian Church and the community wishes to welcome Pastor Bob Robert as the new minister of the church. The church services begin on Sunday at 11 a.m. If you have not been to church for a while or are looking for a church to attend, please consider the First Christian Church, located at the corner of High and Locust streets in Mannington.
Ham, Bacon and Egg Show
Marion County FFA Members have spent countless hours preparing their exhibits for the 22nd Annual Francis Marion Ham, Bacon and Egg Show, which is the culmination of months of preparation. Students put in countless hours at home raising their animals for the show and sale. The pigs are butchered and then the students prepare and trim the meat before it is cured. They also raise the chickens, collect the eggs and then grade them to try to have the most perfect dozen of eggs. Students learn how to produce food for themselves and their family and sometime you just might be consuming food that they have learned to grow to feed the community and beyond. Help support this local agriculture organization. Mark your calendars for March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Marion County Technical Center. The Buyer’s reception begins at 6:30 p.m.
You may attend in person to make a bid and invest in furthering the students’ education and their supervised agriculture experience. If you cannot attend March 10 and would like a Consent to Bid Sheet, contact Mr. Postlethwait at jpostlethwait@k12.wv.us or call 304-986-3590.
Historical Society
The West Augusta Historical Society is conducting the annual membership drive and if you are interested they would appreciate new members and for those who have been members to renew their membership. The membership is $10 per year per person. Members can volunteer in the museums or serve asa tour guide. There are already some events and activities planned and you will want to put the first music event at the Round Barn on your calendar which will be May 13. There will be more information at a later date.
The Society is also working with the West Virginia History Studies classes at Mannington Middles School. There are plans to sell T-shirts in the future to help raise some funds for the upkeep of the museums. For those who would be interested in serving as tour guides, there will be training sessions held soon.
For information about the historical society, becoming a member or becoming a guide, please contact President Carol Murphy at 304-986-7547 or304-657-6348 also Pattie Anderson at 304-986-3039 or 304-612-8020.
Celebrate Recovery
The group Celebrate Recovery meets each Monday evening at the First Christian Church in Mannington at the Corner of High and Locust streets. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. If you feel that you would just like to have someone to talk to about worries or hang-ups of your life, stop by to see if this group might just be what you are looking for. This is a way to help deal with troubles of life. They welcome folks and if you just want to listen to what they have to say, then that is a good way to get started. They will again be serving a light meal beginning March 6 from 6-6:30 p.m. prior to the meeting.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
