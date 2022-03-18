Good Morning, White Hall!
What a beautiful week and spring is only two days away.
The crocus and Easter lilies are blooming and very beautiful. It won’t be long until the grass is green and the leaves start to show.
Things are still looking good at the Middletown Commons. Soon we can go into the “Mall” at the stoplight and miss all the potholes at the main entrance. It would be fantastic if that was paved all the way to the other entrance.
Years ago the building by Bella Hair used to be called the Highway Shop. Now it has three businesses, one that has been there 14 years, and they are located on White Hall Boulevard.
The Twin Papoose Design (design for homes, 304-365-2058, 14 years), The Turn (new indoor golf, 304-506-4742) and the new Interior Design Fabrics & Wall Coverings (window treatments, upholstery, etc. By appointment only, 304-844-9047).
Senior Queen Pageant
March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn in White Hall, Three Rivers Festival will hold its Senior Queen Pageant. Ladies 60 years old or older are invited to participate. To register or get more information, please call Marcella Yaremchuk at 304-365-0491.
White Hall Elementary
Summer Sole Program registration is now open. See the link at marionboe.com to register. Kindergarten registration 2022-23 packets are due back at the school ASAP.
Mar. 18: Way to Go Wildcats Announced
Mar. 21: Professional Learning Day and Faculty Senate, no school for students
Mar. 22: Buster the Bus visits grades K-1 Multi-purpose room
Mar. 23: 10:00 FSU Play for grades 3-4 in Multi-purpose room
Mar. 25: PBIS CELEBRATION BOOK BINGO
Mar. 25: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Mar. 26: Regional Math Field Day—Good Luck to Will Fullen
Mar. 30: Report Cards go home
Mar. 31: Terrific Kids for March announced
Apr. 1: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Apr. 5: Group Picture Day by Lifetouch
Apr. 6: PTO meeting and LSIC meeting
Apr. 13: Easter Parties
Apr. 14: Professional Learning Day and Faculty Senate, no school for students
Apr. 15-19: Spring Break, no school in session
Weather Days, April 20-22, which will become school in session days if there are no more snow days
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held in the council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building.
Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call, approval of the minutes, treasurer and financial reports.
Citizens’ Concerns: Garnet Lane and Sapp Run Road were discussed.
Treasurer & Financial Reports: February treasurer and financial reports were presented to Town Council to be approved at the next Council meeting.
Audit Committee: Audit Bid packets were sent out to three different CPA’s and only one responded, he did the last audit, and would like to do two years at the same time.
Police Department: Chief Guerrieri reported 849 calls for service, 50 new cases and 63 citations in the month of February, the chief also reported losing an officer on March 25, and will be posting a position for a new police officer on Indeed.
Legal Department: Town Attorney Simmerman reported working on Town Coordinator’s contract. Still waiting (over 10 days) to hear something from the Biafora Development Group regarding the development at the end of Southland Drive.
Town Coordinator: Town Coordinator Cindy Stover received the property evaluation and will be updating the budget and provide the final numbers to the Council. Public Works has a lot of projects and are starting on Doe Run. Fixing a small drainage problem on Doe Run, the property needs to be cleaned up and scaffolding needs to be removed before starting on the project. REEP will provide a trailer to help with clean-up. The old White Hall Medical Building is being boarded up.
New Business: White Hall Community Event will be on or near Aug. 27, purchase of new furniture from Adam’s Office Supply for a total of $5,742.
Lease for new Ventrac to $533.80 a month for 7 years, Harold Fortner as CPA for 21-22 Audit, Family Dog Days Event on Oct. 8; privately owned portions of Lavender and/or Garnet Lane considered a public nuisance.
Executive Discussion out of regular session: Annual employee contract was approved, Motion passed to review, discuss, consider Town Compensation Committee for purpose of analysis, and estimate of projected salaries in the next 3-5 years range for Town employees.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
