Dust is a little better at the Middletown Commons. You may drive through by Subway and park in front of Rita’s and White’s Jewelry, and then drive through to the rest of the parking in front of the Commons.
Hopefully, my neighbors and I will soon have our road patched or paved. Most all the roads in our area have been taken care of except for Apple Valley Road. The road behind the golf course was at one time called Kildee Road.
This particular narrow road, is a shortcut between Route 250 and Route 73, so it is a busy road with 15-plus houses on about a half mile road. Please be aware of some very bad pot holes and pulling off the road to pass oncoming cars.
They did use leftover pavement on the hill behind the golf course, but the one side of the pavement is rough. Be careful if a car is coming the other way, because it is necessary to pull over to the edge to pass (no edge, deep ditch).
White Hall yard sales
White Hall is having town wide yard sales on Saturday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to visit and become acquainted with the streets and homes in White Hall and surrounding areas.
Addresses can be found on the Town of White Hall Facebook page and in the Times West Virginian. Welcome to the town of White Hall.
Summer Learning Camp
The SOLE Summer Program Elementary Learning Camp for Grades K-4 (summer school for COVID Recovery) kicked off Monday, June 7.
The Summer Program began and continues June 7-11, June 14-18, June 22-25, June 28-29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Transportation along with breakfast and lunch will be provided. Register your child online at marionboe.com
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Caitlyn Michael, who 11 years old today. Caitlyn is the daughter of Mayor John Michaël.
White Hall Town Council meeting
Mayor John Michael will open the White Hall Town Council meeting at the Municipal Building Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a 3-minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting, and is followed by the Treasurer and Financial reports.
Communications and announcements include, Municipal League Conference, Aug. 3-6 at Oglebay Resort; Community Yard Sale on June 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Robert’s Rules of Order Workshop on July 8.
Public Hearing, Volunteer Fire Department reports, Annexation and Streets and Highways Committee reports, are followed by Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works, Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished business to consider includes, public discussion for Waste Management Proposals for town; consider new lease agreements for Marion County Rescue Squad and Valley Volunteer Fire Department
New business to consider includes, certify election results; revive discussion about emergency entrance for Emergency Personnel; ordinance 21-001 to adjust pay scale and establish call-off procedures and discipline actions for Council Members; resolution 21-003 to support new Building Commission members John Shroyer & Edward Lowell McPherson; public swearing-in of new Council on July 6 at 6 p.m.; new sign image for additional signs in the town; hiring new officer; final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Fairmont Farmers’ Market
The 2021 Fairmont Farmers’ Market season is underway. Our local farmers are ready to provide our community with freshly grown produce, honey, maple syrup, jams and jellies, etc.
The Market will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. until October at Palatine Park. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, you may reach out to the group over Facebook Messenger or call the Marion County WVU Extension Office for information at 304-367-2772.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
