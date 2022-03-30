Good Morning Rivesville!
What in the world is wrong with mother nature? I guess March came in like a lamb and is going out like a lamb with the Lion thrown in the mix. As I am writing this(Monday evening) it is 27 and going down to 15, Wednesday is supposed to be 76. As the kids learned at a young age(I believe courtesy of Mr. O at Heart Junction daycare) “you get what you get and you don’t throw a fit!”
There are several things going on this weekend so mark your calendars so you don’t forget:
April 2: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Baxter Fire Department from 10 a.m.-Noon. The cost is $5 and this includes breakfast, a picture with the bunny and fun! Please come out and support this REMS fundraiser.
April 2: Rivesville United Methodist Church hot dog sale 11 a.m.-2 p.m., there will also be chips, baked goodes, Girl Scout cookies and drinks. The ordering procedure will be the same as it has been the last 2 years. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or myself at 304-777-0540.
April 2: Ballah Chapel Church hot dog, bake, yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
April 2: Mylan Park Spring Craft Show, Morgantown, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
April 3: A drive thru pasta dinner will be held at the Rivesville Community Building Noon-4 p.m.. All proceeds benefit the Coach Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship fund to help pay it forward to graduating high school seniors that will be attending college. The cost of the meal is $10 and includes pasta, homemade sauce and meatballs, green beans, salad, bread and dessert. Please contact Crystal Suba Oliver thru Facebook for tickets, there will be limited extra tickets at the door.
April 7: PTO meeting 6 p.m.at the REMS cafeteria. Special guest will be Mrs. Sheena Hershman Librarian. There will be book bingo, come check it out.
April 9: Community Easter Egg hunt will be held for Rivesville children only and will be held at REMS. This event is being sponsored by REMS PTO and Main Street Rivesville, I will have the exact time in next week’s column. I’m told there will be a lot of nice prizes so you won’t want to miss out on the fun.
April 23: Record Store Day at Assumption Records located on Clayton Street, doors open at 8 a.m.
Last call for Peanut Butter Eggs from Rivesville United Methodist Church. Orders need to be placed by Sunday, April 3 and pickup is Sunday, April 10 from 12:30-3 p.m. To place an order call Bonnie at 304-278-5817, Dee Dee at 304-278-5001 or myself at 304-777-05470.
There are only 2 Lenten Fish Dinners left, Friday, April 1 and Friday, April 8. These dinners are sponsored by St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 407 Jackson St., Fairmont from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Call Antoinette at 304-363-2793 or 304-203-1717 for any questions or to pre-order.
I would like to share the Rivesville Parent Youth Park is now ready to accept reservations. You can call Richard Conrad at 304-278-2642 or Roger Stemple cat 304-290-8040 to save the date for your special occasion. Remember there are birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, family reunions and more coming up and this is the perfect spot to hold an event. Get your reservation in fast so you get the date you’d like.
I’d also like to share the Paw Paw Park receives no outside funding for the upkeep, insurance, etc. for the park, so donations are welcome.
If you would like to make a donation to help with the upkeep of the park make check or money order payable to RPYO and send to P.O. Box 305 Rivesville WV 26588, this organization would truly appreciate it.
A reminder that the McCurdysville Community Building could use some financial help. If you wish to make a donation send it to McCurdysville Community Building, 3414 Jakes Run Rd. Rivesville WV 26588.
Birthday wishes
Randy Hawkins, Donna Mick, Stephanie Wilson, Teresa Wright, Cheryl Rafaloski, Ashley Rich, Charlene Lowe, and a big Happy 18th birthday to my great nephew Nick Hibbs(love you) I hope each had a Blessed day.
Remember if you have news to share send me an email at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids!
