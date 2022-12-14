Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and getting all their preparations for Christmas done. It’s hard to believe Christmas is next week.
I hope in all the hustle of the season you take a minute to remember what the true meaning of Christmas is and I also hope you’ve had a chance to enjoy some of the festivities going on. It was great to be able to attend the performance by Vocal Tapestry a couple weeks ago. I was also able to attend the combined band concert of West Fairmont Middle School and Rivesville Middle — what a great job theses kids did! Feast of the Seven Fishes looked like they had a pretty good crowd and the parade made all the young ones happy.
This is the last chance for anyone wishing to join in the Rivesville parade. Please call Frank Moore at 304-657-9121 to get in the lineup. Parade starts at 4 p.m.
There will be a special visitor at the Community Building after the parade. Come by and enjoy some cookies and cocoa and let the kids tell Santa their last minute Christmas wishes.
If any Rivesville resident or business is interested in decorating a pole on Main Street, feel free to do so, there is no charge or prize, you can decorate one hopefully in time to make Main Street festive before the Christmas parade.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold its food distribution on Saturday, Dec. 17. The time is 9:30-11 a.m., please arrive before 11 a.m.
Are you looking for a last minute Christmas gift? I have a few DNR Wildlife calendars left. The cost is $10 and the proceeds from the sale of the calendars benefit the Relay for Life Survivors dinner. Give me a call at 304-777-0540.
Birthday wishes
Jim Ice, Missy Kucish, Jessica Caputo Mamania, Tammy Shipley, Erica Furgason Whitehair, Cheri Wilson Bennett, Noelle Kolb, and my baby sister Kim Loughery( love you).
I hope each of you a blessed day.
Condolences
I would like to send out condolences to the family and friends of Eddie Haught, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
If you have news to share please give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me ar roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids!
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
