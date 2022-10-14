Fall Clean-Up Day will be Oct 15 from 7-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be beside the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Junk is prohibited from being removed from the dumpsters.
Items not allowed are tires, oil, car batteries, or anything with freon in it. For example, if it’s a refrigerator, an HVAC contractor must tag it confirming it no longer contains freon. Wet paint is not allowed, but dried paint if OK. And old televisions are allowed.
Family Fun Dog Days was a success thanks to our community partners. The Town of White Hall would like to thank Clark’s Nursery who donated the pumpkins and Manchin’s Law Office who donated paints to decorate the pumpkins.
Special thanks to Kelly Musgrove, Emilee Pyles, Hannah Toothman, and Teresa Ray from Manchin’s Law Office for volunteering to help with the pumpkin painting.
The Town of White Hall will be collecting new or gently worn winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and gloves at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop Oct. 15 through Jan. 15. A donation box will be in the front entry of our building. Join us for a community drive to help neighbors in need.
White Hall Elementary
We enjoyed National School Lunch Week in which students dressed in the theme of “Peace, Love, and School Lunch.” Shout out to the White Hall PTO for having dinner catered for our staff on Parent Teacher Conference evening. White Hall teachers and staff had a very informative professional development on Reaching the Autistic Learner in the Classroom on our Professional Development Day.
Please be sure to read the information on the school levy that is approaching.
Oct. 24: End of 9 weeks
Oct. 28: PBIS Celebration in morning
Oct. 28: Halloween Walk-A-Thon, at 1 p.m. Halloween party from 2-3 p.m. dress in costume.
Oct. 31: Terrific Kids for the month of October announced
Things to do this weekend
Magic’s Bar and Grill welcomes the ROX Band Friday, Oct. 14 from 8-11 pm.
Fall Festival sponsored by the Boothsville Methodist and Boothsville Baptist Churches Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat at Boothsville Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chili Cook-Off at the Boothsville Methodist Church at 12 noon. Activities including games, food, face painting, petting zoo, and fire trucks from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Town of White Hall events
The Community Wellness Program in White Hall is proud to announce Brain Booster Classes offered at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon by Renee Lorch, Licensed Marriage, and Family Therapist. Last class will be Oct. 17 in the training room. Parking and entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. Please contact Town Hall to register.
Community Trick-or-Treat, Friday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m at Pierpont Community & Technical College, 500 Galliher Dr., Fairmont. Community basket raffle, games, Pierpont swag and free candy. All proceeds for raffle will benefit Tygart Valley United Way.
Pet Works Halloween Pet Costume Contest. Stop by anytime on Saturday, Oct. 22 at either Suncrest or White Hall locations with your pet in his or her best costume. All Day Event. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Trust me you don’t want to miss out on these prizes.
Early Voting starts Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 8. The entrance for voting and parking is in the back of the White Hall Public Safety Building. Make your voice heard.
Middletown Commons will hold Trick-or-Treating on Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Trick-or-Treating in The Town of White Hall will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 pm.
Walmart in White Hall will have Trick-or-Treating on Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 pm.
Fall Craft Show Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White Hall Ship and More, 13 Opal Dr. For more information contact Tami at 304-322-5142.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 pm in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
