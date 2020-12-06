The COVID-19 global health crisis impacted our educational system and community in every aspect of daily operations. However, it also showed us how indispensable our educational system staff, community members, and families are in their united role to care for the children of our county.
There are many positive acknowledgements that must be recognized during this season of thanksgiving and during the season when we traditionally “count our blessings” and celebrate. We may preface each statement of gratitude with the opening “in spite of COVID-19” …. regardless, we have many blessings to count.
We acknowledge our community for learning many new skills. Teachers have learned new instructional strategies and technologies to reach students beyond face to face instruction. Family members have learned many technology skills to keep their children connected to the learning environment. The focus on items to improve new modes of delivery for instruction with staff development, technology, FERPA clarifications, live instruction on a virtual platform, sharing ideas and supporting technology has been a whirlwind, but worth the effort.
In spite of COVID -19 impacting many of our leisure activities, we recognize the value of leisure reading. Books can take us to places and entertain us for hours regardless of the limitations this pandemic has created. The Marion County Board of Education has partnered with Marshall University June Harless Center and the Dollywood Foundation to ensure that Marion County families have access to age-appropriate books prior to entering school. Children aged 0-5 can sign up to receive books every month. Books are being delivered to the homes at no cost to families. Each book is carefully selected and embraces the research that proves reading to young children creates a successful pathway to educational learning.
Marion County currently has over 942 children actively participating. Families can request an official registration form by calling Stacey Oliver or Gina DeLorenzo at the Marion County Board of Education or by registering online at www.imaginationlibrary.com.
The Dollywood Foundation has just announced that an exclusive Facebook premiere of “The Library That Dolly Built: Celebrating the People Who Made Dolly’s Dream Come True” documentary is scheduled to air on Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. EST. The film features the music of Dolly Parton and is narrated by actress and author, Danica McKellar. Following the screening, Dolly Parton will be live for a fan question and answer session.
Marion County Schools is pleased and proud to announce that all students in grades K-12 have received a new Dell 3100 Chromebook and a neoprene backpack to safely carry their device. Thanks to the planning of teachers and principals, each school developed a method of distributing the device and the detailed Chromebook student/parent instructional packet to their community. Marion County also now has 33 mobile hotspots throughout the county to assist those who have limited broadband connectivity.
Our school community has continued to be generous in recognizing the basic needs of our students. We have heightened our awareness of food insecurity. Our cooks have mastered the skill of menu planning and preparation for extended days. Our community food pantries have helped fill the critical void that many of our families are experiencing during this difficult time. We are indeed fortunate that Marion County Schools can once again assist in pulling off the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop, the Salvation Army stockings and angel tree project, United Way Campaign and various additional Christmas community outreach projects. Perhaps each of us can appreciate the importance of a Christmas celebration for all our children regardless of this pandemic.
We will never forget the impact that this pandemic has made on our lives. It’s easy to get caught up in the awfulness of this time. It’s easy to place blame and criticize. During this season, it is also important to recognize “lessons learned.” It’s important to acknowledge all those who harnessed frustration and learned new ways of operating. The school system will always be a lightning rod for any societal happening that impacts children. We honor that role and those dedicated to the education of children would really not want it any other way.
Be well, stay safe and blessings to all in this holiday season.
