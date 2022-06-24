How are you handling this heat, Farmers?
I took the pups and Lulu for a walk Tuesday evening and felt like I was puddling in the street. Monday afternoon they took it upon themselves to take a self guided tour of Farmington. I’m not sure if they were making sure everything was secure in a “neighborhood watch” sort of way, but the greater city limits were patrolled. I’m glad to have put the word out and within half an hour had multiple friends and neighbors letting me know their latest whereabouts. When I caught up to them, they were with the “bee man,” Mr. Fred McClain. Perhaps they were interested in beekeeping?
About town
If you haven’t met our new eye doctor, Caleb Tennent, he’s already seeing patients at North Marion Vision. The “special k’s” had their check up this week and give him a thumbs up recommendation. Special anniversary wishes go out to three area couples this week, Donnie & Diane Aloi, Dave & Patty Miller, and Jack & Judi Starsick. Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans and homemade rolls are on the menu today at The Baker’s Nook. You can get this special for just $12. If you attended Alice’s 100th Birthday Bash and tasted the yummy treats but wondered where they came from, they’re from The Nook!
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes this week go out to Grant Elliott, Frank Witt, Stephanie Pethtel, Zach Gouzd, Jason Martin, Tim Boore, Chelsea Rice Kennedy, Terri Gamble Anderson, Derek Meluzio, Jesse Galford and Dennis Martin.
Around and about
A spaghetti dinner is scheduled this Saturday the 26th at the Monongah Town Hall to benefit Kenny Hamilton who has terminal metastatic cancer. It’s a take out dinner from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring raffles of some wonderful items all donated by locals to help with his care. Stop by and donate! Grant Town will host its 4th annual Fireman’s Festival on Saturday, July 16 from noon-9 p.m. at 110 Ballah Ave. Kids games, food, live entertainment TBA, mini craft show, Grant Town history display, activities throughout the day, representatives from local emergency agencies to include Grant Town VFD, Grant Town EMS, Grant Town PD, and more! The day will be full of fun filled activities for all ages.
4th of July
Lots of our local friends are hosting 4th of July festivities this year. Fairview will resume a full day activities with some added entertainment including free patriotic ornament painting in the Town Park. Special thanks to Diana Heaney of the Potter’s House Art Center for this fun addition. Following the parade at 10 a.m., activities and programs will be held all day in the Town Park (behind the Town Hall). The painting booth will be set up in the Town Park around 4 p.m.
Be sure to stop by and check out the craft show at Potter’s House Art Center, 131 Main St. Fairview, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Lots of Local crafters will be set up inside and outside. Fairview Vol. Fire Dept will host pro wrestling, water battles and a corn hole tournament. All fire departments are welcome to participate in the water battle being held “at high noon” across from the First Exchange Bank.
The corn hole tournament will start promptly at 2 p.m. in the bays of the Fire Station. This will be a double elimination style with a $20 per team donation, please arrive 15 minutes early to register for the event. The winning team will receive half of the entry fees collected. At 4 p.m. you can watch a free pro wrestling event from Real Shoot Wrestling across the street from the station in the parking lot. For a complete schedule, please visit their website at www.fairview4th.org, their Facebook page: Fairview’s 4th of July Celebration, or call 304-449-1678. If you would like to be in the parade please call Belinda Moore at 681-404-2470 or email belindafrausto@gmail.com.
Monongah will also celebrate Independence Day, on Sunday, July 3. Stop by for free BBQ from 2-6 p.m., dunking booth, games, wrestling by Real Shoot Wrestling, a concert by Marshall Lowry and fireworks at the ballfield at 10 p.m. What a great weekend of celebrating in our communities!
Yesteryear
With high school graduations come and gone, summer is here and many local students are preparing for that next step in their academic future — college! In 1922, the headline “107 Enrolled at University From County This Year” emblazoned the West Virginian. Out of the 1,840 registered students at WVU, Marion County high schools sent a little over 100. While researching our numbers, I found that we have steadily kept around the same number in the last decade or so. Curious when you think that WVU now boasts an enrollment of close to 30,000 students. It could be that unlike the early 1900’s, there are more options to students from more institutions in the state of WV to easier transportation making out of state schooling more accessible. Farmington was listed as having three students entering WVU in the Fall of 1922. They were Jacob Bock, studying agriculture, Harold Fleming, engineering, and Hugh Martin, civil engineering. Among the list was a last name that coincidentally is the same as a customer I spoke with last week. This particular subscriber has been a faithful reader of our newspaper, but sadly will be leaving the area. He told me, “Fairmont won’t have a Tarleton in it anymore.” In looking up the student who was pursuing a masters in engineering degree, I found facts that may mean this was his father, Mr. Arban C. Tarleton. Granted, it was a few years before he was born, but it may be interesting to know that not only was his father mentioned in a past edition, but now he has been as well. Good Luck and thanks for your readership Mr. James Tarleton. Fairmont will miss having a Tarleton in residence, but it looks as though your family has left a lasting impression. P.S. Happy early Birthday, too! When you get to Massachusetts, have a lobster roll for me.
Final thoughts
Everyone have a great week! As always I will be in office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. this week Monday-Friday. You’re welcome to call me at 304-367-2527 or email scummons@timeswv.com.
